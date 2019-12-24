Perpetua Egesimba

It was a night to remember recently as Owerri people in Lagos gathered to celebrate one of their revered cultures known as Oduezhi. It was a traditional hospitality night organised through their apex social-cultural organisation, Mezie Owerri.

The colourful all-night event blended with Owerri music and food took place at Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos, with several illustrious sons and daughters of Owerri in attendance.

President, Mezie Owerri, Lagos, the chairman-elect, Mezie Owerri Central Council, Reginald Akujobi-Roberts, said with its over 30 years’ history as a formidable association of Owerri intelligentsia, the association reflects the best values of Owerri people across Owerri North, Owerri West, Owerri Municipal and Ngor Okpalla LGAs, representing quality in education, enterprise and refinement.

“Today, we begin the journey to re-launch Mezie Owerri. We are also using this event to thank God for the year and have fun while relating with members.

“When we network, we discuss the things that are important to us as a people. You know we are involved in a lot of advocacy, community improvement, and youth empowerment. So, it is important for us to gather so that we can rub minds together and have fun,” he said.

President of the Abuja branch, Okey Ikpe, said the council was composed of six branches, Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Jos, Kaduna and Owerri.

Ikpe said the Mezie Owerri was the apex social-cultural organisation for the elite in Owerri to help defend and project Owerri people.

“We ensure that we advocate policies that will interest and project the interest of our people in the areas of healthcare and good governance. And, of course, the employment and empowerment of women and the youths, to ensure that we have a community that people can live in peace, safety and in harmony.”

He said the association has embarked on several projects, including the establishment of a information technology training centre (ITC) for secondary school students.

“The essence is to expose the kids to the ICT applications, in preparation for the exams. Other initiatives we have done are empowerment programmes to train the youths that have graduated, to prepare them for employment among others.”

Chairman of the event’s organising committee, Patsy Okparaku-Ekeh, said Oduezhi was one of the traditions of the Owerri people. He said the event was like an evening of tales by moonlight, where Owerri people gather to have fun.

“People know Owerri people for enjoyment. We make money and also find time to enjoy the money. It’s something we do annually, but we have not done it for some time now. Because of this, our membership is shrinking, so we are re-launching it today. This is one of Mezie Owerri’s cultural revival projects and the repositioning of the association being championed by the new executive committee, led by Mr. Reginald Akujobi-Roberts.

Akujobi-Roberts said the association was the mouthpiece of Owerri people politically and socially. “We also engage the government on certain areas. The likes of Pascal Dozie of Diamond Bank also started from this association and we have other prominent members, including the current Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in Imo.”

In attendance were the association’s former presidents, Ken Orji, Abba Njoku, Dom Nkwopara, George Eke and TOE Ekechi.

Other prominent Owerri sons and daughters at the event include Rtd Commodore Ogechi Osuagwu, Chief Jerry Chukwueke, Dr. Ken Ikpe, Charles Ngoka and Dr Chidi Chukwueke, among others.