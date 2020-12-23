By Gilbert Ekezie

General Overseer of The Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka gave assurances that Nigeria would soon be delivered from its present economic quagmire.

He spoke at a biennial two-day International Crusade with the theme, ‘And the Enemies Submitted.’ It was held at the ministry’s revival ground along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos.

He noted that the many challenges of 2020, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the attendant lockdown, as well as the EndSARS protest were so profound that many thought that the devil had taken control of the affairs of the country.

He said God would always rise up at the most appropriate time.

“The present time is the time for God to deliver His people and cause their enemies to submit. It does not matter how strong your enemy may be, our assurance is that God set aside the crusade to intervene in the affairs of His people, and deliver them from all forms of bondages,” the pastor said.

At the event, many gave testimonies of salvation, sanctification, Holy Ghost baptism, as well as deliverances from spiritual limitation, demonic possession, barrenness of the womb, intellectual and financial barrenness, deliverance from physical challenges such as paralyses, diseases and economic and political challenges.

At the crusade was the governor of Bayelsa State, Mr Douye Diri. In his speech, the governor gratitude that he was able to witness the event.

Diri who lay face down on the altar, explained how God worked in his life to become governor of Bayelsa through the prayer offered for him during the January 2020 Lord’s Chosen International crusade at Mgbidi, Imo State by Pastor Muoka.

“While my opponents in the governorship election trusted in their chariots, I trusted in God Almighty and his ordained men like Pastor Muoka, who are his representatives on earth. And, at last, success became mine,” he noted.

He noted that the 13 per cent oil derivation revenue being given to Bayelsa State by the federal government was not enough to develop the state.

He noted that if half of the revenue derived from Bayelsa soil through oil were used in the state, Bayelsans would have no cause to complain of lack of infrastructure and better governance.

“As you are aware, our resources are not used in Bayelsa. They are taken to Abuja to share in the name of federal allocation. And out of 100 per cent of Bayelsa resources, 13 per cent comes back in the name of derivation, and that is grossly inadequate to develop the state. So, if you ask me the challenges we have in Bayelsa, it is basically that of lack of resources to develop our state,’ he stated.

“If Bayelsa’s revenue is ploughed back to Bayelsa, my administration will change Bayelsa and people will enjoy more of the dividends of democracy.”

Diri noted that his priority as governor is to work for the people because his emergence was divine.

“I am divinely put there and that is the difference between me and any other governor. So, I will do nothing other than to serve the people because the Bible says that when the righteous is on the throne, the people rejoice. For that reason, my objective and goal is for the people to rejoice.”

in his response, Pastor Muoka asked the congregation to pray for Diri to be successful in all his endeavours and remain in office to achieve his good plans for the state.

He said Diri’s cases were always settled in his favour because the governor always brought such cases before God.