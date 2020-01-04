In the early hours of 2019 Boxing Day when many revelers were soaked in the unlimited fun of the festive season, it appeared someone got on the nerves of one of Lagos big boys and real estate mogul, Siji Ogundele, who chose to speak with his fist at a popular Lagos night club.
Spotlight learnt that there was a drama of sort involving Siji at a prestigious night club at the highbrow street of Akin Adesola in Victoria Island, Lagos, where many patrons — including most fabulous Lagos upwardly mobile young men and women—were having the fun of their lives after a merry Christmas holidays. They were all shocked to see the street side of young entrepreneur fondly called Sujimoto. The dude, it was gathered, had unfortunately chosen that fateful day and the posh hangout, fully packed to the brim with high-end fashionable crowd, to engage one of his close buddies on a free-for-all over an issue yet to be revealed.
Sujimoto’s ‘sparring partner’ was said to be a son of a former South West Governor and top rank- ing politician in his own right. According to sources who witnessed the scuffle, Sujimoto, who grew up in the seedy side of Agege, Lagos, had rained heavy punches on his partner before other big boys and the Club security guys could rush to their side of the table to control the unusual pandemonium and commotion created by the melee.
Sources disclosed that it was a most shocking scenario as Sujimoto is regarded as a committed patron of many night clubs on the Island and has never had any reason to engage in a public brawl until that night. So also is his estranged buddy and ‘sparring partner’, who is described to be reserved and quiet by nature.
