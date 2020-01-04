Sujimoto’s ‘sparring partner’ was said to be a son of a former South West Governor and top rank- ing politician in his own right. According to sources who witnessed the scuffle, Sujimoto, who grew up in the seedy side of Agege, Lagos, had rained heavy punches on his partner before other big boys and the Club security guys could rush to their side of the table to control the unusual pandemonium and commotion created by the melee.

Sources disclosed that it was a most shocking scenario as Sujimoto is regarded as a committed patron of many night clubs on the Island and has never had any reason to engage in a public brawl until that night. So also is his estranged buddy and ‘sparring partner’, who is described to be reserved and quiet by nature.