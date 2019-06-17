Christopher Oji

Agbor, a community in Delta State, came alive on Monday, May 27, when more than 20,000 people from all walks of life attended the 2019 Children’s Day Carnival at Government Field, Agbor Obi.

The event, organised by Regina Daniels Development Foundation, a non-governmental organisation promoted by Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, was put together to felicitate with children in primary and secondary schools and assist them with items like books, bags, writing materials, bicycles and toys, among other items. Hundreds of children benefitted from the exercise.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Ika North East and Ika South local government areas, started with a march past, in which about 30 public and private primary and secondary schools participated. There were representatives of the Area Commander, Agbor, Nigeria Police, and officials of the local government councils.

After the march past, the area became more enlivened as several musicians and other artistes thrilled the crowd. Among the artistes were Tiwa Savage, Zlatan Ibile, Patorankin, African China, Erigga, Sam White and MC Galaxy. Nollywood actors in attendance included Ejike Asiegbu, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, Alex Usifo, Zulu Okafor and Chinedu Ikedieze, among others. Gordons, I Go Die and other comedians also graced the occasion.

Dr. Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels’ husband, was Man of the Day.

It was also a hectic time for Daniels as she tried to pass her message across to the children. While on stage in company with her husband, she took some time to advise children to learn to live decently by not indulging in drug-related activities and other vices that could ruin their lives. Thereafter, the children were overjoyed as they received gifts from the actress.

After the carnival, guests moved to the country home of Dr. Ned Nwoko in Idumuje-Ugbok, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State. Celebrities and others were there to wine and dine, just as music boomed from different speakers.

In a chat with Daily Sun, Daniels said: “I have always loved children, so, having this Children’s Day carnival takes me back to those early opportunities I never had. I feel so happy and loved.”

She also talked about her foundation, which she said was focused on helping the less privileged, sending them to school, providing some with jobs and doing a lot of other things for children.

She had a message for children on the special occasion: “They should always remain focused. They should not be distracted neither should they be eager to succeed through the wrong approach. Everything in life is slow and steady.

“I have held this carnival for over four years now. I hope to always hold it every year. I have been going to different places like Asaba, Onitsha; so, coming to Agbor has nothing attached to it. I believe in extending my love to many places. I said, let me do something more for the kids by bringing many artistes to make them feel good, feel happy, since I have the opportunity to do so.”

Former president of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria, Mr. Ejike Asiegbu, described the carnival as successful: “I must give kudos to Regina Daniels. She has been doing this for years but this is the most successful outing. She did it exactly the same day that children were celebrating and she used the same day to bring joy to the kids. She has been able to put a smile on people’s faces. With the music and side entertainment, the children were made happy. Today will remain memorable in the minds of those who attended the event.”

One of the children, Felicia Mordi, said she was one of the happiest persons in the gathering.

“I have been begging my parents to buy me a bicycle but they kept pleading with me. I was shocked when I got a bicycle and some other items in a bag here. Now my parents can rest,” she said.

Music maestro, African China, admonished other philanthropists and well-meaning Nigerians to share their wealth with the poor like Daniels did.

“Her generosity should be emulated. We must learn to touch lives with our wealth,” he said.