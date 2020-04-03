Maduka Nweke, [email protected]

Inequality in distribution of wealth and resources has resulted in individuals devising various meand of living comfortablely.

Painting of roofs may have started as a result of people not having the resources to make entire change of materials when they are lookins old but not damaged.

Painting roofs white has been–like changing lightbulbs–one of the well-cited easy ways out of climate change.

By reflecting more light and heat back to the atmosphere, a white roof should act like a natural anti-warming device, while also reducing your energy costs by keeping your house cool in the summer.

However, some experts believe that, painting your roof white or any other colour would be simply a massive waste of paints. First, let’s assume that you have a composite or asphalt shingle roof. Lets assume estimatedly that upwards of 80 to 90 percent of homes in Nigeria have composite roofs. The number is flexible, depending on whether you’re asking for a roofing trade group or an objective observer. But we would say that the number sounds pretty accurate. Just look at your window if you don’t believe the logic.

Although it is cheaper to paint a roof but should also know that paint is blindingly expensive.

Again not all paints are suitable for the roof so for you to make a paint solution that will not only be durable but also match your house colour is a necessity. You should also bear in mind that instead of square footage, roofers use a term called squares. A square equals one hundred square feet. In that regards, for a house measuring 30 by 50 feet (on the ground), you have approximately 15 ground-level roofing squares. Translating this to a roof-level figure will give you 20 squares of roofing shingles. The number is bigger because of the roof pitch, or slope and most Nigerians may not take note of this until they go far in the painting exercise.

Twenty squares are 2,000 square feet of roofing shingles you need to paint. Then to choose the kind of paint you will use is the main problem. This is where it gets tough because sources of heat-reflecting roof paint are, at this time, limited.

In America, most active supplier of this type of paint is HyperSeal with their Hyperglass Cool Top Coat. Another supplier is Melbourne, Florida-based HyTech, with their Insul Cool-Coat number 2000. The good news is, many of the problems in metal roofs, including peeling paint, surface corrosion and small holes, can be addressed and repaired even by non-professionals.

In all of these, professional advise is always advantageous because everything will be taken into cognizance. Although, most Africans would go for the cheaper paints, they also choose the services of quack which eventually may turn the whole exercise white elephant project. This is not so in America or in the first world countries where due processes are taken in every kind of job specification. The due process makes the professional to know fraction of what to use at all times. He When more serious issues are found (e.g. flashing failure or soldered/standing seams coming apart), it’s essential to hire a professional to repair your roof.

In most cases, however, proper surface preparation followed by the application of the right type of coating is all it takes to bring a metal roof to a maintainable condition. Then, roof re-coating should be done every few years to keep the roof in good shape and further extend its service life. There are few valuable insights from residential painting contractors why you should continue to repaint your roof on a regular basis. Many a time a leaky roof could be patched through painting. When you paint a leaky roof, you also help to patch the leaking parts. Failing to maintain your roof regularly means leaving your home vulnerable to rain, extreme heat, wind, hail and violent storms. One, nobody disputes that cities produce more heat than rural areas.

Roofs and sidewalks absorb more sunlight than greenery, and reduce evaporation, lessening the natural cooling effect. Cities also see more human activity, producing heat from transport, air conditioning, and the like. By simply applying a specialty product every 2 to 4 years, in case of acrylic or oil-based coatings, or every 5 to 10 years for elastomeric systems, you will keep your metal roof in good condition and your home protected from the elements that may otherwise cause the deterioration of structures in a variety of ways.

Because some people always want to change most of their belongings during festivities, they paint the walls of their homes, they put their vehicles in good condition they also may like to change the roof of their homes. However, the resources distribution may not be enough to get share in the replacing of roof instead, they find recourse in the painting to give the roof the colour and the newness they want. If you consider the option of replacing your metal roof, re-coating it every few years is more economical. Sure, your roof will ultimately have too many layers of coatings and will need to be replaced. But, until then, re-coating it will give you many years of trouble-free service.

When you maintain your roofs, they will also attract values because some people may also like to buy when they cannot buy new ones. Those who want to buy homes will always choose the ones whose roofs are maintained. They add value the selling price.

A metal roof re-coated regularly is a huge selling point, no matter who the buyer is. Also, Florida homes outfitted with metal roofs resell for higher prices than the properties with other types of roofing. A metal roof can help you save as much as 50 percent of your home energy bill. Today, you can find a variety of metal roof coating systems that reflect the solar heat back into the atmosphere and keep the buildings cooler during the hot whether. In addition, metal is 100-percent recyclable. This means that, unlike other roofing materials, old metal roofs won’t end up in our landfills.

If you have a standing seam metal roof, you are in luck. That is because your roof can be easily integrated with photovoltaic (PV) technologies, such as crystalline PV or PV laminate thin film systems. Installing solar panels on your roof will deliver clean, green, high-performance energy to your home, lowering your energy bills and reducing your carbon footprint. Though elastomeric coatings are some of the best solutions for metal roofs that are failing, they are somewhat permanent. Therefore, experts recommend that the application of these coatings be done only by knowledgeable and experienced painting contractors. Getting your metal roof inspected and repainted by professional painting contractors is important not only to know its true condition but also to ensure it stays in its best shape for as long as possible.