On Sunday January 27, 2019, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State gubernatorial candidate for the All Progressives Congress was hosted to a grand house reception at the upscale Niteshift Coliseum in Lagos. The Lagos leading candidate was honoured with the elites club’s flagship recognition reserved for prominent personalities in the society. At the well-attended premium reception, Sanwo-Olu was treated to the Coliseum renowned hospitality which started with one-hour lavish reception on an almost 500-square meter red carpet spread round the courtyard of the event venue. Amidst cocktails, canapés, light refreshment and soft music, the Lagos APC candidate flanked by his running mate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, mingled with scores of high profile guests present. Sanwo-Olu and others were thereafter ushered into the main arena of the club for the proper celebration of the technocrat-turned politician. He was later inducted into the Platinum Section of the club with a membership card and plaque to commemorate the reception. This was conducted by the senior members of the club including Oloorogun Sonny Kuku; Mr. Ebun Sofunde, SAN; Captain Chris Najomo; and Mr. Taiwo Obileye.

After the induction, Sanwo-Olu assured the distinguished audience comprised of captains of industry, policy makers, key entertainment stakeholders and Lagosians from all walks of life, that when he wins the coming governorship election in March, his administration will involve more of the private sector in achieving his vision of taking Lagos to a greater height particularly in the provision of infrastructure and other programmes that will make life better for Lagosians. He highlighted his significant exposure to diverse assignments and responsibilities in the governance process, leading to his various appointments as three-time commissioner and immediate past managing director of LSPDC among others and gave insights into his planned articulated solutions to traffic gridlocks around Lagos, and on housing, tourism, health and infrastructure.

The Lagos APC standardbearer explained how his T.H.E.M.E Agenda will bring new jobs and wealth creation opportunities that would benefit entire Lagosians with no one left behind.

Speaking earlier, the chief host and Guv’nor of Niteshift Coliseum, Mr. Ken Calebs-Olumese, appreciated the APC candidate and his running mate, for their sincere desire to serve the people of Lagos. He wished them all the very best in the forthcoming election, while hoping to host him again as an elected Governor of Lagos State.

The GHR is a non-partisan highest honour accorded renowned Nigerians and respected members of the society by the high profile hangout turned event centre. Among the past honourees are former President Goodluck Jonathan; former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; ex-Senate Presidents, Anyim Pius Anyim, Adolphus Wabara and Ken Nnamani; former Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings; Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Nigeria’s Finance Minister; Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna State Governor; Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Lagos State Governor; APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former Lagos State Governor and Minister, Power, Works & Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN; former Ogun State Governors Aremo Olusegun Osoba and Otunba Gbenga Daniel; former Abia State Governor Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu; Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; and late Fela Anikulapo Kuti.