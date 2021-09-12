The land is bleeding with hot red blood, leaving stains too difficult to be removed. One wonders whether the devil has taken permanent abode in Nigeria. Remember the Bible says “Your adversary, the devil goes about like a roaring lion looking for it can devour.” Instead of busily going about to and fro, as the devil responded God in the Book of Job 1:7, what has been happening in the country almost on daily basis is so shocking, I am inclined to believe is determined to remain here to cause long term havoc.

In the past few months, I have been reading and seeing all manner of devilish events unfolding, scene by scene, like a video playing in slow motion. And it is proving too difficult to ignore these disheartening occurrences.

As reported in the media, a man, Olayera Boluwaji, ended up in the hospital after his female neighbour Nifemi Ajayi bit off his scrotum during a fight at No 21 Oke-Soda in Ile-Ife where they reside. As I tried to make sense of such cold chilling news, wondering how the culprit could possibly bite off the scrotum, which is ordinarily a hidden part of the male organ, a more monstrous news story broke.

According to a news report, a 25-year-old trader, Tasuru Abdullahi, was arrested in Lagos for allegedly biting off the nipple of Nkechi Anosike and then swallowed it during a fight over sex. Such fate befell Anosike during the fight at Alhaji Murhi Street in Oregun area of Lagos. The suspect, Abdullahi, and the lady, Nkechi, had a disagreement, which resulted in a public fight. Abdullahi grabbed Nkechi’s breast and bit off the nipples and swallowed it as if it was a piece of marinated fried meat. With blood gushing from the hideous injury, Nkechi was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. How callous and carnivorous human beings have become!

I can well imagine the level of pain Nkechi felt when Abdullahi sank his shark teeth into the soft nipple and bit it off. What grievous offence could have driven Abdullahi to inflict such permanent injury on a woman? I am still imagining various scenarios in the aftermath of the fight. If possibly Nkechi forgives Abdullahi, would they be friends again? For the rest of her life, the disfigured breast will remain an ugly sight and a constant reminder of what Abdullahi did to her.

In yet another media report, a woman in Ondo State also bit the scrotum of a man during a fight too. Really, the devil has acquired a satanic duplex and settled in Nigeria. It simply beats the imagination that men and women with flesh and blood could descend so low to destroy the sensitive private parts of their victims. I have never heard of such atrocities in all my life.

Flip the page and you see the case of Emmanuel Bejide, 40, who was arrested for allegedly luring his 17-year-old daughter to a hotel for a sex romp with the promise to take her to Malaysia. The incident happened between September 2020 and July 2021 in Akure Town, Ondo State, as the teenager told the police. In my opinion, both should settle down in marriage since they had been having sex for one year. There is nothing to hide anymore; in fact there is no longer any blood relationship between them. They should find solace in marriage. In Emmanuel’s warped mind, a father must first sleep with his daughter before fulfilling his obligation to his biological child. The thought of it curdles the blood. End time father from hell. The he-goat of a man deserves instant jungle justice. The wayward so-called daughter who enjoyed the romp with her father amounts to nothing but a cheap bowl for the village spit. Should history be fair to her? Never! Why? If she had not been leading her father on and enjoying the romp since last year, her conscienceless father would not have continued the atrocity for a whole year. If she had even opened up to her mother, relatives or her own friends, maybe they would have helped her out. Instead, she kept such evil to herself while the beat went on. Is this the end time like the bible made us understand?

A junior secondary school teacher, who defiled a 13-year-old girl, admitted that he only inserted his middle finger into her private part. A worthless teacher I call him. A dog that eats the bone hung on his chest. He was only employed to teach her academic subjects and help her excel. Instead he went beyond his brief, to turn her into a sex toy. From inserting his finger he would have graduated to penetration assuming he was not caught. Incensed by the report, some members of the public have called for the finger to be cut, to prevent him from using it on other children.

In the same vein, Oriyomi Sanni was caught having sex with an 11-year-old girl in an uncompleted building in a low-cost housing estate, Ijebu Road, Ikorodu area of Lagos state. Sanni told police that the minor was his girlfriend. Can anyone beat this silly talk? Even if the girl in question was his friend as he claimed, does it mean he should have carnal knowledge of the poor girl? He was blind to the fact that 11-year-old girl is still a minor.

Imoleayo Adekoya, 33, abducted and raped a 17-year-old girl for not greeting him whenever they met on the road. One is simply left to imagine what is going on in the society. Who told Imoleayo that he deserved to be greeted? Who the hell is he? Well, his reasons are absolutely rubbish because he devilishly coined and executed this wicked plan in his mind. It did not just happen as he had planned it over the time. But I am glad the long arms of the law caught up with him. What manner of rascality are we seeing?

Ezekiel Igbokwe, a business man caught Victor Olatundun, allegedly having sex with his wife on their matrimonial bed and ended up killing Olatundun with a sharp cutlass. Olatundun committed the offence that led to his shameful death at Peace Lodge on Itura Street, Awa Ijebu, Ijebu-North LGA of Ogun State. Olatundun has paid the price of stupidity with his life. He coveted another man’s wife to the extent of going into their matrimonial home for a tryst. Even if he was lured into the act, he got his just dessert. And for Ezekiel, the world would have applauded you if you had shown a bit of maturity and restraint, by calling in the police to handle the case instead of taking the law into your hands. Now you will be charged with murder case. With time, the slut of a wife would regain freedom from custody while both men would languish in the grave and custody.

You just wonder this is where the society has found itself? Should members of the public visit jungle justice on people who perpetrate such crimes?

Dear people of God, please be guided by simple rules and regulations. Run away from the devil’s barn and be focused in the things of God.

