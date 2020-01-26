Hell was let loose recently in the home of Kelachukwu also known as ‘Kelly’ and his beautiful young wife Onyeri following the discovery of a piece of sex toy in the wife’s wardrobe by their four-year-old daughter. The innocent girl played with the toy in her little mind thinking it was a normal playing toy for children.

Surprisingly, the young couple had returned from the normal Sunday service where both met as workers and maintained their working status in the same Church. They’ve had lunch and were relaxing in their sitting room to watch the much talked about Chelsea and Arsenal match. Both were great football enthusiasts and had turned their television on to watch the epic match. Kelly’s neighbours, Uche and Seun, who were bachelors were overheard debating on whom would win before they joined the young couple to watch and analyse the epic encounter. As usual, non-alcoholic bottles were also present for those watching the match and to pacify the losers. All eyes were glued and attention focused on the screen with intermittent correction emanating from the sitting room. Midway into the game, their daughter Onah had ran out of the room with a long pink toy that has a funny head. The toy actually looked strange in her hand, while she was brandishing it. Poor innocent Onah, strutting the head of the toy in her mouth, and the item looked too big for her small mouth.

Initially, much attention was not paid to her especially when she was in her own enjoying in her little world; not until her father caught a glimpse of the head of the toy unconsciously and beckoned on her daughter to come close, she ran to Daddy naively with her toy firmly gripped in her hand, Daddy took the toy from her and discovered what it was. The scenario was better imagined. He screamed out uncontrollably on top of his voice, what is this? Where did you get this it? All eyes moved from the television to Kelly, daughter and Mummy who was the suspected culprit. “I got it from my Mummy’s wardrobe”. Kelly flared up the more and hell was let loose. What is the meaning of a sex toy in my home? When did it all start? He rained abuses on his wife and called her all manners of names before their visitors. The embarrassment and shame was so much to be contained with especially with two other prying eyes, who witnessed the whole showdown. Even when the Arsenal team finally scored the awaiting goal against Chelsea, it was not noticed again because a bigger brawl had superseded the interesting football match. The goal was less important and was useless as at that time. His neighbours tried to pacify and calm him down; Kelly was still raging in anger while his wife ran into the room. The bright daughter got so confused in the midst of the bubble and innocently asked: Daddy what is that, why are you angry with my toy?

Shockingly, Kelly who was 46 and a Building Engineer felt so low, embarrassed, ashamed and confused. He went down memory lane and tried to figure out why his Christian wife would descend so low to use a sex toy to satisfy her sexual urge. “What was a sex toy doing in my house? Have I become a sexual weakling who has been branded a non-performing husband by my wife? Is she a sex addict that one man cannot contain her? Why is the devil rearing its ugly head in my young marriage? Is she trying to be mischievous or running away from infidelity? For how long has she practiced this and how long would we live with the ‘real thing’ and sex toy? Kelly who stopped every communication with his wife from that evening tried to figure out the next line of action. “I need prayers. There he goes…. Every altar set to destroy my home, every strong man against my happiness, every enemy set to follow me from the village; I destroy you all in the name of Jesus.” While praying and binding, he contemplated between divorce and open confrontation eyeball to eyeball to know how water entered the coconut. After two weeks of living like strangers in a home, Kelly summoned courage and woke his young wife up at exactly 1:00a.m for questioning. He started. “Now tell me the whole truth, I am not bringing a third party; what exactly were you doing with a sex toy in this house? There was initial silence….He went on, I am not angry, tell me the truth except you want us to part ways; Onyeri who is 24 was still silent squeezing her two hands for a while and then started with low tone of apologies amidst sobs; and then said: What I knew about sex is not what I am getting from you. I was disvirgined by my secondary school boyfriend who was very active in sexual performance. We continued in that strong drives for three years without making our love affair known to anyone. He takes me on to any level and taught me all manners sex positions, styles and we indeed had sexual pleasures in our days as lovers. With him, an ordinary eye contact turns us on and before you know it, we would be caught pants down with all pleasures. After our marathon sex, we would be satisfied and happy. That was my sexual situation before I came to live with my senior sister in the city who brought me to Church where you met me. Her low voice was gradually coming up in crescendo and she said again; “If I had married my ex-lover, I would not have bought a sex toy because he is very strong and dramatic when it comes to sex. I still miss him honestly. You don’t give me what he gives me sexually, but you are financially stronger than him”.

She wiped her tears towards the left side of her face and began to extol the virtue of her ex-lover, now on a stronger tone without minding her hubby was sitting next to her. Maybe she was looking for this opportunity to open up on her unsatisfactory game. “I do not enjoy sex with you, but I do not know how to tell you about it as a Christian. I cannot also sleep with another man from the teachings of the Holy Book. The sex toy was an advice I got from friends after I complained about my ‘unsatisfactory sexual displeasure.’” It was as if Kelly’s blood ran cold, goose pimple descended on him because his ‘Achilles heels’ has been touched. There was pin-drop silence in that meeting. He managed to utter, so have you confided in me as your husband or you simply replaced me with a sex toy? So, when and how do you use it when we still lie on the same bed? What will you tell your daughter if she asks what it was? He did not get any answer, but Onyii has made her points clear.

This is another form of immorality springing up within the Internet age girls and mothers. Some hide under the fact of non-satisfaction, running away from infidelity, being mischievous and all sorts to perpetrate this evil. But it is for these characters to know that whatever has advantage also have its disadvantages. Think of the health hazard, what if you are carried away in satisfaction mood and your child walks in to see what mummy is doing, and probably wants to taste from the same pot. That would amount to creating vicious circle of irresponsible generation. If a husband discovers and raises his voice to families, friends and church, will that wife stand the shame?

Dear men, stop running after very little girls who are more active than you. Go for your sizes and age to avoid being replaced by sex toys.

For the young girls, you cannot eat your cake and have it. Medical experts have said that economic, business environment; various other challenges, including health, personal feeling and thought have been responsible for men’s poor sexual performance, but also advised that wives can help build their husband’s up by giving him peace, love and work on his diet. If sexual satisfaction is poor, but crawls to produce children with strong financial base, please keep quiet as a wife; stop shouting. If the fruit of the bed pays better, then manage the financial status the way it comes. If you are blessed with both, go for thanksgiving every New Year!