For three days recently, fans and lovers of the late Dr. Sikiru Ayinde Balogun, (Barrister) came in large numbers from all over the world to celebrate the life and times of the late Fuji legend.

They gathered at the Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Ibadan, to relive the memory of the late Fuji creator, with an elaborate event tagged: Barrister Festival, BarryFest.

The fiesta began with the unveiling of the Fuji Music Hall of Fame at the Fuji Chamber residence of Barrister in Isolo, Lagos. There were also visits to the homes of the less privileged, Gala night and a musical carnival. Awards were also presented to some Fuji musicians, including General Kollington Ayinla and Wasiu Ayinde.

The turnout at the grand finale was huge with hundreds of fans clad in uniform Ankara fabric matched with green caps and gele.

Wife of Oyo State Deputy Governor, Professor Bolanle Olaniyan, Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor on Culture and Tourism, Honourable Ademola Ige, the Ekefa Olubadan of Ibadan, Oloye Lekan Alabi, Osi Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Kayode Balogun, wife of the late Ibadan politician, Alhaja Bose Adedibu, President, Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria (FUMAN), Alhaji SK Sensation were among guests at the event where fuji maestro, Alhaji Rasheed Ayinde, led others to sing the praise of the late Barrister.

Some old generation fuji stars like Love Azeez, Waheed Akangbe, Mikky Adisa and others were also in attendance.

Secretary of the Planning Committee, Ademola Adesigbin, said BarryFest was an annual event organised by fans in 16 clubs, to honour the memory of the late Fuji Music idol who died at 62 on December 16 2010.

Ace film producer, Tunde Kelani, in his remarks, revealed his plan to produce and release a film that will teach Barrister’s ideologies and further immortalise the late artiste.

Kelani also said he had wanted to talk about producing a film in memory of the Fuji Music legend since about four years ago and promised that the film would be in the market by 2023.

“My full name is Babatunde Ayinde Kelani. This name has a very deep meaning, connecting with the name of the late Dr Sikiru Ayinde Barrister.

“I had wanted to talk about this about four years ago. There is a need for us to produce a film in honour of the memory of the man we are celebrating here today.

“I am assuring you that a film will soon come out on Dr Sikiru Ayinde Barrister. In fact, one film will not be enough to document his life and music, but we are starting with this one.

“I want to assure you that the film will be released in 2023 to commemorate the 2023 edition of BarryFest. And I am imploring everybody and lovers of Barrister to contribute to it. I want it to be a collective effort because the film would be a reflection of the true essence of Yoruba culture and values, as represented in Barry Wonder, in any part of the world,” Tunde Kelani said.

Extolling the virtues of the late Fuji icon, Osi Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Balogun,said Fuji music as symbolised by the late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister’s songs had the power to transform the society for the better, saying Barry’s numerous works are evergreen.

“I am of a strong conviction that Barrister’s life story and musical impact will always live beyond this generation because many of his works are enduring,” he noted.

In his remarks, Oloye Lekan Alabi, while commending the organisers of the event, said the idea to immortalise the late Dr.Sikiru Ayinde would always go down in history as the most enduring idea.

Tributes were also paid to the memory of the late Barrister.

The event featured the presentation of awards to the late music idol and some other prominent Yoruba musicians. Barrister was given the posthumous award of Evergreen Legend of Fuji Music; Alhaji Chief Kollington Ayinla bagged Grand Legend of Fuji Music; Wasiu Ayinde, K1 received Outstanding Legend of Fuji Music; and Juju music legend, Chief Ebenezer Obey was given the award of Fuji Music Foremost Benefactor Award in recognition of his motivational role in the life of the late Barrister.

Various other Fuji musicians were also presented with Certificates of Induction into the Fuji Music Hall of Fame, Isolo Fuji Chambers, just as the Ekefa Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Alabi and Elder Dayo Adeyemi Hunter were recognised for preserving Yoruba culture and promoting the legacy of Barrister, respectively.

Alhaja Mujidat Agbaje was recognised for being the first person to promote the music and legacy of the late Fuji Music idol on the social media, even when Barrister was alive.