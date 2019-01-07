Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

It’s not every day that you see soldiers drop their guns and start singing and dancing. But then, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, so goes the saying.

This aptly captured the recent West African Social Activities (WASA) 2018 organised by the 192 Battalion (Rear) of the Nigerian Army at its base in Owode-Yewa, Ogun State.

The annual event is a special day set aside to bring life to the barracks and allow the soldiers and officers of the battalion engage in social activities. To the soldiers, who have always lived a regimented life, WASA is a period to wine, dine, dance and mingle in a friendly manner, even with civilians.

To establish the camaraderie among security agencies, particularly the paramilitary, top brass of the police, Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, Department of State Service (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and others were at the event, which took place on the playing field of the barracks.

Similarly, associations and social clubs regarded as friends of the battalion were invited to witness the programme.

For the officers and men of 192 Battalion, this year’s edition of the event was a colourful one. Cultural displays took the centre stage, while choreographed performances by the children of the officers and men held everybody spellbound.

The dance competition among Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba troupes was a scintillating performance. Also, the display by a masquerade was a scene to behold, as soldiers and civilians were treated to electrifying display of culture and tradition. Though the day was to relax and enjoy the season of love and togetherness, the spectators were enthralled by the test of strength by the soldiers who engaged in a tug of war.