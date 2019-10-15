Gilbert Ekezie

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries recently held its International Leaders and Workers Conference at the Chosen International Ground, Mgbidi, in Oru West Local Government area of Imo State.

The event, tagged “God Will Make You to Rejoice,” was witnessed by thousands of participants from different locations across the country and beyond. As usual, the general overseer of the ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, offered prayers for those with both physical and spiritual challenges.

The programme offered an opportunity for many to share testimonies of what they had gained from the church, spiritually and physically.

Mrs. Julie Gabriel Omeiza, a former bank manager from Tufuru in Gombe State, confessed that she lost her sight, her job and her marriage after falsely castigating the church and its leadership.

As a mark of her total repentance, she promised to go back home and tell those whom she had deceived before to come back to the church and be saved from their sins.

She asked for forgiveness and advised those still engaged in such acts to desist or face punishment.

Mrs. Cordelia Uche, who said she had been delivered from irregular urination, recalled that she was visiting the toilet up to five times before daybreak. She said the problem ceased after she attended the deliverance session.

Favour Cyril Onyejidenkeya said she was grateful to God for giving her genuine salvation and healing from a 17-year waist pain. A 45-year-old man with a hunchback also received healing.

Another participant, Mr. Irechukwu Davidson Nneji, from Egbema, Imo State, testified that God saved his son, Chukwuemeka, from madness after receiving healing prayers at the programme.

His words: “In January this year, I noticed that my son was not sleeping very well. Thereafter, it led to insanity. When I got the information about this programme, I brought him here, believing that God would save the situation. Fortunately, after the first day deliverance prayers, he regained his senses.”

A participant, Kehinde, was delivered from a two-year brain tumour, while Mrs. Nwanneka Okafor said an abnormal growth in her body was removed. Ogechi Aka, another participant, said a moving object in her body was taken out.

During his ministration, Pastor Lazarus Muoka said the church was set to achieve the three-fold mandate of the ministry, namely, grassroots revival all over the world; revival of the apostolic experience among the body of Christ and revival of heaven-consciousness in the hearts of believers all over the world.

He described Lord’s Chosen as a city of refuge, explaining that it is more than a church but a finger of God.

Muoka assured participants that the programme would usher in them life-transforming experiences.

“As a ministry, the Lord’s Chosen has always declared unequivocally and demonstrated it in practical terms that her major objective remains turning in 10 billion souls into the kingdom of God before the imminent rapture of the saints.” He said the ministry was totally committed to the mission.

“Therefore, in further pursuance of our vision and mandate, we put this conference together as a way of consolidating on the success achieved so far in this direction.

“Also, the conference is designed to re-ignite the fire of the Holy Spirit of God inside of the people, as a basic necessity in the church workers’ quests to meet with the standard of God’s righteousness, which is a major determinant for those working or wishing to make heaven at the end of their lives.”

He explained that the objective of the programme was to rekindle the fire in them through various life-transforming teachings, messages, healing, miracles, salvation and signs and wonders.