Among the suite of law and political titles that Tokunbo Phillip Wahab has occupied since he hit the spotlight, he has maintained a related gig as a consummate impresario and party host. The urbane corporate lawyer cum politician hardly throws parties but whenever he does, it comes with an impeccably observed dress code and an aptly fin de siècle guest list. His 50th birthday anniversary on Tuesday May 17 was another opportunity to showcase that. On that day, the heart of Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos creaked at the eaves as select family and friends of Wahab stormed the wealthy enclave for the celebration of the Epe-born dude’s arrival on the fifth floor. Indeed, the elitist hood was bursting at the seams for the Special Adviser on Education to the Lagos State Governor who seemingly had the social connections to make a name for himself. “I’m blessed to have made it to 50,” TW said after the dust had cleared. “Through all the ups and downs and successes I’m happy that my closest friends and family were here to celebrate me and this milestone. I’m even more grateful for my family and I’m looking forward to celebrating with them during my next 50 years.”

Glenfiddich Grand Couronne was the main drink of the night supported by other choicy champagne and wine. A tasty selection of local and continental cuisine was on the menu list. Inside the main party, stand-up comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka, who MCed the night, pepped up the party with his urbane humour and red-hot insider knowledge, while the combo of two Juju music legends —King Sunny Ade and Evangelist Ebenezer Obey— dazzled the Lagos social elite who thronged the party in their numbers. Power, money, glamour, fun —the guests brought it all to the table and left the host feeling 10 years younger. Later, along with TW’s family, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat took the stage to raise a glass to the golden birthday ‘boy’ and a perfect host.

