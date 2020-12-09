Man is a homosapien that loves to congregate for purposes of either social, political or for spiritual purposes. No wonder man is described as a social animal that feeds on certain traditions he believes and religiously uphold. This tradition varies from community to community and it is expected that man should be the rallying point and custodian of this tradition. Tradition has evolved over the ages but depending on how man views and believes in it. So it is safe to say that man is to tradition, what tradition is to man. However, there are believes and customs imbedded in tradition that is sacrosanct. That is why certain individual elders knowledgeable in these customs, are elected to rule the community and the society describe them as “ traditional rulers”.

Today, we have the original traditional rulers which is hereditary, while there are those, due to their standing and contributions to the society or community, are revered and honorary chieftaincy title are bestowed on the personality. Even at that, honour is like a ripe fruit, which ,when bestowed on an individual, is relished joyously.

lnfact, the estactic mood of the honored radiates happiness around the recipient and attracts the affection and commendation of family members, friends and well wishers.

Ceremonies for honoured personalities pumps into the air ecstatic jubilation that is followed by frenzy gestures.

That was the atmosphere in the ancient kingdom of Ila-Orangun, Osun State where the former lnspector General of Police, Mr Tafa Balogun was honored with an exalted traditional title of of “Oluomo of Igbominaland” and award of excellence. Tafa Balogun, whose personality is revered and evokes thunderous ovation each time he steps into the expansive building of the Nigeria Police Force headquarter, Abuja. His larger than life personality is awesomely relished by every police police Officer, each trying to catch a glimpse of him. Despite the unfortunate incident that prompted his exit, yet, his fame and popularity knows no bound. Officers swam towards him in ecstatic happiness, positioning themselves around him for a lifetime photograph. All first class Igbomina traditional rulers in Kwara and Osun states along with several eminent personalities converged on the venue to honour their illustrious and remarkable son.

The event, which was in two parts at separate venues began at the palace of the Orangun of Ila, Alayeluwa, Oba Wahab Oyedotun, Bibire II, where the chieftaincy paraphernalia of Oluomo (Star Child) was given to Balogun, who was represented by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Adegoke Fayoade.

There are several police officers whose professional imput were recognized by members of their community and such honour is impactful

It is such local recognition that is magneting many retired security personalities across the country. by tradition. Among the early retired police officer that got transformed into a traditional ruler was the former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Oba Emmanuel Adebayo, the Aminmin lll, Elemure of Emure-Ekiti, Ekiti State . Others include:

Traditional rulers like retired AIG, Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akinolu.

Retired AIG High Chief Adebayo Fadairo the Olota of lgedi Ekiti. Retired AIG, Chief Tunde Ogunsakin, the Bashorun of Ikere Ekiti.

Retired DIG Taiwo Lakanu the Are Arogundade Olofin of Lagos.

Retired AIG Chris Ezike, the Onwanetiriora 1 of Ogboji, Orumba, Anambra State.

Retired DlG Celestine Okoye, the Ozoship, Awka, Anambra State.

Retired DIG Parry Osayande and others in the Benin Kingdom are very useful to the Oba of Benin.

Retired DlG Suileman Fakai is the heir apparent Sardajna of Fakai Local Government.

Retired CP, Emmanuel Obiako the lgwediohanma of Umume -Obodoukwu, Imo State.

Retired AIG Umar Manko the Wachimpe Nupe kingdom, Niger State.

Retired DlG Emir Mamma Tasfe, the Balatun Dalmatia, Tsafe Emirates.

Late IGP lbrahim Coomassie Sardajuna of Katsina.

Retired lGP lbrahim ldris Izalanko Nupe. Interestingly, years of careful observation of the activities of many of these officers warranted their being confered the traditional chieftaincy titles.

The joy from their coronation ceremony usually creates fantastic atmosphere. Their communities believe in their ability.

Honour elates the spirit and brings good tidings. Honour could be bestowed during or at the end of an assignment. Honour is bestowed on individuals with visible impact on the society.

When Jesus was on earth, he healed the sick, performed many miracules and fed the poor, yet the elites described him as a drunk, glutton and blasphemous, yet the people revered him when he rode on an Ass into the city of Jerusalem as a victorious king. This singular act, clearly shows that the people not the elites would always reward those who have in many ways touched their lives positively. Could these qualities be responsible for the honour bestowed on security personalities in their communities?

They served the country, but their communities appreciate them better and regard them as rear gem, these communities see more special qualities, which often time the country could not perceive. Qualities that most time, only those affected reciprocate such gesture when the entire community stand up to bestow honor on their own.

lt is believed that over a hundred retired police officers are either original traditional rulers and several hundreds honoured with chieftaincy titles of various grades. The same is applicable with personels from other security agencies. Their experiences were not discarded. Many of them though retired but not tired. This period of insecurity around the country is the appropriate time when their experiences are needed to suggest strategies that would nib insecurity in the bud. ————————————————————

CRAN honors Its own!

Today, Thursday, December, 10, 2020 , the executives and members of my immediate professional constituency, Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN) would gather at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, lkeja, Lagos, with invited heavy weights of the security community and the cream de la cream of the security, to honor this writer with a life time achievement award on security journalism. I sincerely say a big thank you. When you are honored among your peers, you will glow and give all the glory to Almighty God. As the Assistant News Editor incharge of Crime and security beat, back then, we were very few journalists covering the Police beat and Alozie Ogugbaja was then the Lagos State Police spokesman .

On one of my news hunting days for exclusives, l was in his office at lkeja, Lagos in 1982 when l suggested the idea of bringing all Crime journalists under an umbrella body for easy communication. Alozie nodded and welcomed the novel idea. l reached out to late Ben Akparanta of Gurdian Newspaper and Mallam Musa Abubakar and Christy Ohabunma both of the Punch newspapers. That was the genesis of the what is today Crime Reporters Association (CRAN).