Job Osazuwa

Sunday, March 24, 2019, was a day of merriment in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, as dignitaries from the state and beyond thronged the Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze, to celebrate the appointment of Dr. Tessy Okoli as the first substantive provost from the state since the establishment of the institution in 1986.

The college community rolled out the red carpet for Okoli, following her appointment as the fourth provost of the institution by President Muhammadu Buhari on May 17, 2018. A hail of applause welcomed the provost to the church service held at Christ the King Chaplaincy, FCE(T) Umunze.

In his homily, the bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. (Dr.) Paulinus Ezeokafor, extolled teachers at all levels for the enormous responsibilities they bear for the nation. He urged them to live up to expectations and create a conducive environment for learning to thrive. He lauded the role of teachers in providing the requisite training and formation for the younger generation to become responsible adults in society.

The bishop observed that the agitation for leadership of academic institutions has become a competitive race. He, however, advised contestants to always play by the rules. He also advised students to be diligent in their studies and remain studious in order to reciprocate the huge sacrifices made by those footing their bills.

The auxiliary bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Jonas Benson Okoye, congratulated the provost and prayed for God’s wisdom on her to pilot the affairs of the college.

Members of the college’s governing council, led by the chairman, Hon. Philips Shekwo, were also present at the celebration. Other members of the council in attendance were Mrs. Lilian Haruna, who represented the minister of education, Malam Adamu Adamu, Chief Jonathan Achumie, representing the executive secretary of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Prof. Bappa-Aliyu Muhammadu, the former acting chairman of the governing council, Ibrahim Abdu Radda, Hon. Uche Anakor, Mr. Doifie Bourkoribo, representative of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Edmond Nkalu, and the president of the alumni association, Mrs. Leaticia Ugwu.

The chairman of the Committee of Chairmen of Federal Colleges of Education in Nigeria, Hon. Tony Obi, was also in attendance, while the member representing Orumba North and South Federal Constituency, Hon. Okwudili Ezenwankwo, and traditional rulers, among others, pledged their support for the college.

Okoli said the celebration provided a unique opportunity to bring stakeholders to the college to enable them understand clearly the prospects and challenges facing the institution. She pleaded with philanthropists in the state, state and federal lawmakers, corporate organisations and educationists to take up legacy projects in the college and immortalise their names.

“The main challenge facing our institution at the moment is the dilapidated state of our access road. The management has made several efforts within the few weeks that I came into office to draw the attention of both the federal and state governments to the worsening state of the road,” she said.

Okoli explained that the Anambra State government, under Governor Willie Obiano, did some palliative works on the road before the last general election. She said the college management also graded the second link road leading to the school, but she expressed concern that those efforts brought only temporary relief to the prolonged distress on the dilapidated road.

“During the last convocation, Governor Obiano promised to reconstruct the road and provide a 32-seater Coaster bus to the college. We pray that the governor, who is also a fellow of this college, would fulfil these promises. We are not resting on our oars to bring an end to the distress on the college road. With the flood ravaging some portions of the road, and the consequent threat it imposes to the area, we seek urgent help,” she said.

Okoli, who had spent over 26 years in the institution as an academic staff before her appointment, said she knew the college terrain very well and promised to face the challenges hindering the growth of the institution.

“I stated clearly that the welfare of staff would be the priority of this administration. I understand that a motivated workforce is a sine qua non for effective service delivery. On assumption of office, this administration reviewed several cases of staff that were stagnated in their promotion or wrongly placed. We responded immediately by placing correctly those staff that had acquired higher certificates,” she said.