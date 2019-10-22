Divorce is said to be on the rise in Akwa Ibom State; that is what the wife of the governor, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel, says.

Despite free and compulsory education, the National Bureau of Statistics has also given a damning verdict: Akwa Ibom has the highest number of out-of-school children.

While the second verdict is in dispute, the first may not be in doubt, even though it couldn’t also be said to be an Akwa Ibom problem alone.

Thus the state heaved a sigh of relief when Mrs. Rosalyn Enefiok Essien, wife of the vice chancellor of the University of Uyo (UNI- UYO), launched two foundations: Amathy Peace Pheromones Foundation and Payforphan Foundation, to tackle the two social menaces.

While Amathy Peace Pheromones is to tackle and nip disagreements and conflicts that could degenerate into crises, Payforphan is basically to deal with welfare issues like poverty and the needs of the vulnerable group and how to alleviate them.

First Lady of the state, Mrs. Emmanuel, who was present at the launch of the founda- tions, expressed happiness that Mrs. Essien had come up with them, especially the Amathy Peace Pheromones, which she said was a welcome development today, in the face of petitions and high rate of divorce, as the foundation would be a mediator to the vulnerable that cannot afford to go to court to resolve conflicts, for peaceful and better society.

Mrs. Emmanuel commended the Payforphan Foundation for making humanitarian work easier as she pledged her support and partnership to fight for the vulnerable in the state and urged members of the public to live in peace and help the needy even without owning an NGO.

“If we maintain peace, there will be much progress in the state. I am a mother of Akwa Ibom State, both APC and PDP, and the development we are doing is for everybody not only for PDP; everyone is included and I want to use this opportunity to talk to Akwa Ibom people. Please, let peace reign. Let us stop castigating ourselves outside so that the world will look at Akwa Ibom as one state that cannot be reckoned with. Meanwhile, that is not the case. Please, let peace reign in this state, irrespective of political affiliations