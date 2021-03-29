By Ayodele Adeoye (from Oluwarotimi Omopariola’s wall)

When I was a little boy, I was told severally not to give in for enjoyment, rather work hard and face my books.

They painted a picture of “don’t worry, deny yourself now and enjoy later”.

This was all I heard from my parents and those ahead of me all through my primary school and secondary school.

It was another phase of self-denial when I got into the tertiary institution.

Coupled with living a Christian life characterised with rigorous fasting, vigil and many other self-denials.

My enjoyment was further postponed to a future time.

After graduation, I had the impression that when I get married I would rest from some level of self-denials.

But my dream never materialised.

The loads and burdens of family began to weigh me down.

School fees, family bills and future security won’t let me enjoy the little I sweat to make.

I have to keep saving from the little I make, while I sacrifice those things my soul earnestly desires.

As one begins to climb the ladder of 50, nature begins to deny you some privileges.

Those foods you like to eat have been taken away from you for health reasons.

If you have accumulated wealth, others have to help you eat it while you subject yourself to fruits and vegetables.

What a life of bitterness.

When you have what it takes to enjoy life, you are barred from enjoying just to secure your future.

Now you are in the future you sacrificed for but you are being monitored by your doctor. Your diet is streamlined and limited to what the doctor prescribes.

When will Eccl.2.24 come to pass?

“There is nothing better for a man, than that he should eat and drink, and that he should make his soul enjoy good in his labour. This also I saw, that it was from the hand of God”.

I think there is an error somewhere?

Why will a man work all the days of his life without enjoying his labour?

This is an error. In an attempt to save money for future they are not sure of, many had gone to their early graves because of malnutrition, self-medication and undue self-denials.

I strongly believe everything in life has a time according to Ecclesiastes 3.

There is time for self-denials and there is time for enjoyment.

A time to give to your soul what it desires.

A time to eat good food, wear nice clothes, travel to memorable places and time to make merry. Life is not that long as we think.

While working for your future, don’t shut down your present.

Eat meat when you have teeth.

Wear good clothes when you still have the shape.

Have a moment dedicated to relaxation.

Don’t invest all your life working for others. It is an error.

Let’s start enjoying from here before we enter into everlasting enjoyment that has no end.

Some will miss enjoyment here on earth and still miss it hereafter, God forbid.

Enjoy your life within the confine of righteousness and feel good.

Courtesy: All India Universities Alumni Association, Lagos State chapter.