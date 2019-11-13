Magnus Eze, Enugu

Recently, business leaders from across the country, particularly, women, were in Enugu for the “She enterprise international summit and inauguration” of the state chapter of the Nigerian Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) Business Women Group (NAWORG).

The programme which also featured talks and lectures as well as exhibitions by women in business, mainly active players in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector, held at the Secretariat of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, ECCIMA House.

Speakers at the event were united in saying that women conducting businesses in Enugu requires all the support to scale up their technical and managerial skills. The women urged government agencies, corporate bodies and Non Governmental Organisations to offer them assistance as they are desirous of making contributions to the non-oil sector of the nation’s economy.

In her speech, the coordinator of NAWORG, Enugu state, Roseline Egbo, said that women are ready to make contribute to the development of the country through their intellect and business skills, but need encouragement from the government through sound policies.

She encouraged women with a passion for business to start from somewhere and not procrastinate, noting that there are many small scale business opportunities, especially with membership or affiliation with the chambers of commerce.

“Our message today is not for women only but for men, youths, the aged but strong who have passion for something; we advise that you use your passion to improve your life my getting extra earnings. This will transform your life and you will pursue that vocation and lifestyle you have always dreamt about”, Egbo said.

President of ECCIMA, Emeka Udeze urged that male entrepreneurs across Africa engage more women in high value entrepreneurship. “As Nigeria is improving in its education rate for female, NAWORG promises to be a veritable ground for training, educating and empowering women in business,” Udeze said.

Former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, who was Chairman of the occasion, told the members of NAWORG that much was expected from them. According to him, the group can only achieve its objectives by first, being a grassroots-based organisation and not an exclusive body. Represented by former Federal Commissioner, Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Allocation Commission (RMFAC), Emmanuel Nnamani, the senator representing Enugu East, urged them to remain models for younger women by taking the issue of mentoring seriously.

He said: “By my assessment, the group’s vision and mission seem to be focused mainly on women at the elite level. I would advise that you also turn your searchlight on the upcoming generation of women with a view to supporting the battle against emerging trend of criminality in the society in which the youths, both male and female are getting deeply involved. The latest of them is sex-for-marks now rearing its ugly head in our educational institutions. It is not enough to pile the blame on the lecturers. As the saying goes; it takes two to tango. The female students should also share in the blame.”

To achieve this, he asked the group to take some of its critical programmes and activities to the campuses where they could influence students and also to possibly create room for honorary or junior members. Also, the national coordinator of NAWORG, Patricia Idiakhoa, said that Nigerian women should be encouraged to bring their all to bear in Nigeria’s economic development.

She noted that the group is not elitist, stressing that they even conduct their activities in local languages in any setting where the membership share the same cultural background.

“There is the belief that about 60 percent of transactions of the informal sector of our economy are not captured in the GDP. The greater part of this is in the hand of micro businesses such as the street seller, kiosk owner and market women. This is what is responsible for the resilience of our economy which defies statistical prediction each time. What this means is that with proper organisation, we can harness this critical mass of our economy to our advantage.

“Mother Theresa said I cannot do it alone, you cannot do it alone; together we can achieve great things. I urge all of you in this chapter to be role models and prepared to render selfless service to yourselves and NAWORG. There is a role for everyone to play. If you are successful, you can mentor someone. Live a life of significance by mentoring someone. If you are less successful come and learn from others. Eschew pessimism; let integrity be your watch word,” she said.