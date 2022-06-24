By Ngozi Nwoke

Memories are made of such gatherings. It was a day of celebration, a day when some Nigerian women were honoured for their contributions to the development of society.

It was also a day of thanksgiving and prayers. Indeed, the women poured out their hearts, asking God to heal the land and grant Nigerians peace profound.

That day, they came from far and near. Although many of them turned out in the uniform of the Women’s Fellowship of the Methodist Church Nigeria, which hosted the event, they made fashion statements without being loud. The women shone like stars in all ramifications, even as heaven rejoiced.

The awardees cut across the high and the low. They included wives of state governors, religious leaders and professionals, among others.

President of the National Women’s Fellowship, Methodist Church, Nigeria, and wife of the Prelate, Mrs. Nneoma Florence Uche, noted that the purpose of the award was to recognise and reward the women for outstanding performance geared towards the growth of the church and service to humanity.

She said: “I deeply congratulate every woman for the recognition. It is indeed a great privilege to be recognised amongst other women. I am delighted and grateful to God and everyone who made this historic event a success. So much water has passed under the bridge within the past two years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. So many lives were lost, many businesses collapsed, but God spared our lives. I remember in nostalgia that when I came on board nine years ago, I shared my mission and vision and, by God’s grace, we are rounding off and counting on how far God has led us.

“As we mark the retirement of our leadership, I will not fail to mention a few achievements we made, which include the establishment of a spiritual outfit and an online intercessory prayer that brings us close to God. We established four zonal projects, which have never been in existence. The Women’s Fellowship has been reaching out and giving scholarships to some indigent students. We shall also embark on a massive youth empowerment scheme. So many other projects that God has helped us achieve within the past nine years are too numerous to mention. I urge all women to diligently serve God and do whatever He wants them to do in their full capacity and passion. God bless you all.”

Commending the leadership of the church, wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who received a platinum award for her remarkable impact in the state, urged women to unite and contribute positively to the church and society.

She said: “I congratulate the National Women’s Fellowship of the Methodist Church Nigeria on their anniversary occasion. The fact is that, as women, we are resourceful, we are dependable, we are available, we are sustainable, we can network, we are mothers that give birth to nations, we are mothers that influence our children, we are mothers that influence fathers at home and so there are so many potentials inside of us. We have to wake up to our innate abilities as women.

“We have realized that the sky is no longer the limit; every woman here is an ambassador in her home, in her community and so from everything that we have learned, we will not only learn and keep but we have to use it to positively to influence the society.

“As mothers in the land, we must come together to continuously seek the face of God and pray for peace and security in Nigeria. Any situation in God’s control can never get out of control. We have the assurance and firmly trust that our God will restore peace and tranquility into the nooks and crannies of this country, and it is for this reason that we have gathered here today to pray.

“The country at the moment is going through difficult times judging by the increase in cases of kidnappings, banditry, domestic and sexual violence, among other social ills. In the absence of peace, there can be no development. We are truly and genuinely interested in the progress of this country. When women pray, speedy answers are granted from above, and this is why I am confident that when we lift our voices to God, He will hear us and deal decisively with those troubling the peace of this country.”

Award recipient and daughter of the Prelate, Mrs. Chinwendu Irene Odi, expressed delight and gratitude to the church for the recognition.

She said: “I am grateful to God for this honour and privilege to be among the awardees. This shows that the church takes record of our service to God. It also encourages me to remain steadfast and diligent in my service to God and humanity.

“I believe I was chosen for a purpose and that purpose will continue to grow. I gladly like to dedicate this award to my husband, my family and the church. I give the honour and glory back to God.”

Ezinne Elizabeth Makinde, wife of the former Prelate of the church, said the award would encourage her to do more. “It is an honour to be part of the honorific ceremony that has made history today. Our woman leader is an exceptional leader. She has shown that women need to support themselves to be able to achieve better treatment in the society. I applaud her administration and pray for God’s continuous blessings upon her,” she said.

Mrs. Tamunomini Makinde, wife of Oyo State Governor, said: “I am delighted and happy to receive the award. This means a lot to me. I dedicate it to all the women in my state who are making remarkable impacts in the society. May God bless the national president and her family.”

The event, which held in Hoares’ Memorial Methodist Cathedral, Sabo Yaba, Lagos, recently, also witnessed the launch of a book, titled “Book of Events,” authored by wife of the Prelate.