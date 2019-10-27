Hey! People don’t leave because they suddenly remembered they had something urgent to do or because your presence has too much effect on them. It may simply be due to the unpleasant odour that accompanies your presence.

Displeasing as it may sound, being around someone with bad body odour can be upsetting, just as much as it may be embarrassing to the person with the repulsive odour.

All animals (humans included) have body odour and this may be affected in several ways by personal hygiene, genetics, physiological and pathological conditions. In some animals, their body odour helps with survival as it protects the animal from its predators.

In humans, body odour, also referred to as bromhidrosis, is usually more pronounced at puberty possibly due to the alteration in individual hormonal levels.

Some people may assume that bad smelling body odour is a natural occurrence with sweating, however, there could be sweating without foul body odour. Sweating is a physiological process in which the body regulates its temperature. Sweat is normally odourless but may produce odour in certain conditions. There are various odour-prone regions of the body, some of which include the armpits, groin, mouth, perineal area, feet, scalp, amongst others. Sweating, also known as perspiration, is commonly associated with body odour. In the body, there are sweat glands which are apocrine or eccrine glands which secrete sweat (a waste product from the body that contains water, sodium chloride and other substances) and there are also sebaceous glands which secrete sebum (an oily substance) onto the skin surface. While the eccrine sweat glands may be found all over the body (with high distribution in the palms of the hand and soles of the feet as well as the head), the apocrine sweat glands are found at the armpits and perineal area. Fluid (sweat) released by these glands is naturally odourless but may produce a foul smell when there is bacterial activity on the proteins on the skin surface. Sweat favours the proliferation of bacteria on the skin.

• Measures, which may be beneficial in correcting bad body odour are equally useful in preventing it and hence will be discussed as an entity. Some recommended methods include:

• Having a bath daily. Regular cleaning of skin at least once a day can help wash off bacteria and keep skin healthy. Bathing twice daily with antibacterial soap may correct foul smelling body odour.

• Choosing to wear appropriate clothing: This is in relation to daily wear under garments. It is generally advised that people should wear clothes that allow their skin to breathe. Natural fabrics like silk, cotton, wool absorb sweat better, which make them preferable.

• Consider effective stress management techniques: Stress may trigger perspiration, which increases the chances of developing bad body odour. Thus adequate relaxation, sleep, exercise, meditation and many others may be beneficial.

• Applying antiperspirant: As the name implies, they prevent perspiration by blocking the sweat glands from secreting sweat. It is important to note that deodorant doesn’t stop sweating but simply reduces odour and may only mask the smell on the skin.

• Keep odour-prone area clean and dry at all times so as to prevent proliferation of bacteria that cause bad odour. Frequent cleaning, and possibly shaving of pubic hair, may reduce the stench.

• Dietary modification: Moderate intake of foods with strong odours, for example, garlic, onions and caffeine amongst others.

• Keep clothes and underwear clean and dry.

While measures mentioned above are only a few of the many effective ways of dealing with bad body odour, it is advised that anyone who notices abnormal odour which is persistent and strange or suspicious should seek medical attention to exclude the presence of any medical condition. Also, when body odour persists, the medical practitioner may offer various modalities of treatment after thorough clinical assessment.

Health quote of the week:

“When you smell good, you

feel good.”

–Anonymous