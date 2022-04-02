For lacking a man in her life, fast rising actress, Odjeru Blessing Ogaga, has devised a way to deal with sexual urge.

She told Saturday Sun: “I don’t have a boyfriend now. Someone that was asking me out told me to stop acting, but I refused. So, for now, I am single. It is not really easy but whenever I have sexual urge, I just drink alcohol and sleep, or go to church. Sometimes, I find something to do just to keep myself busy. I will prefer to marry an actor because it will make me more serious with my acting career. But he has to be God-fearing, someone that will want me to be myself at all times. I mean someone that will bring out the best in me, someone that can stand by me and also help me build my spiritual life. Money is not everything but it is important. So, my man should have money averagely because I believe we can make it together.”

Odjeru’s decision to pursue a career in showbiz two years ago divided her parents. “My mother was cool with it but my dad refused. He was mad at me for venturing into movies but I still didn’t give up. It was this year that he gave me his blessings when he watched one of my movies. He also congratulated me,” she enthused.

