Few days ago, I saw a news report where Peterside was shouting himself hoarse. But this man only finds his voice when it concerns Wike. Dakuku had no courage to face the House of Representatives that indicted him for incompetence and maladministration.

Where is the ban on inter-state travel?

The fact that responsible states are working hard to stop influx of suspected cases from other states should be applauded.

Trucks loaded with hundreds of people drive into Rivers State from Gombe, Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states without any checks from the security agencies on the roads, despite the presidential order. There is no security personnel courageous enough to stop them. If Governor Wike stops them, some will go to the rooftop to campaign against him. Ironically, the next day, the same people would clap for another Governor for taking the same step.

Some critics survive on promoting lawlessness. Some call themselves senior lawyers but their advocacy is mainly to enjoy publicity. It is never based on the law. If it is based on the law, why would some of them insult a governor for promoting a law and punishing a violent offender?

The current attacks have nothing to do with the demolition of two hotels. Those involved are promoting a negative agenda. An unfortunate agenda that they have worked for since 2015.

For sure, the current attacks won’t change the focus of Governor Wike. He is determined to defend Rivers State, irrespective of the sponsored attacks on his person.

Governor Wike said: “Therefore, while we welcome genuine criticisms directed towards strengthening our intervention measures, it is no use joining issues with uninformed critics and social media legal practitioners who, blinded and prodded by sheer politics, bias and hatred, have opted to demonize and paint our lawful and responsible actions in bad light.

“Let me assure you that the overall interest of all residents remains paramount and we shall continue to fight this virus with all the seriousness it deserves until it is defeated and the safety of everyone is secured and guaranteed.”