I snatched my hand away from Rick’s Grandmother’s hand. Smiling to soften what was obviously a rude gesture. I excused myself and walked away, praying Rick will not follow me as I escaped to the ladies. I once told you guys about the lounge attached to the toilet. It’s a separate area by the toilet with a sofa, vanity and a writing table.

It is a classy and beautiful Victorian piece. Closing my eyes I sank into the sofa trying to catch my breath like I just ran a marathon. “Breath girl, breath,” I heard Jasmine whisper in my ear. I looked at her with troubled eyes; I had made a mess and didn’t know how to get out. “Ok kiddo, you will touch up your make up, go out there and give the best performance of your life. It really isn’t that bad you know,” Jasmine said soothingly.

I knew she was trying to make me feel better but I didn’t think I deserved it. I had allowed my emotions get the better of me and now I am sure I am being punished for it. It is so strange how irrational we can get when we are involved in a debacle of sort.

I just went on and on lamenting about some ‘imagined sin’ according to Jasmine when she later explained the fiasco to me and the girls. When I stopped venting and finally quietened down, Jasmine asked if I was done. “By the way, what’s this? You are not one to shy away from unpleasant situations.

Where is my beautiful elegant lady, fiery lawyer, feisty friend and alluring Princess? Should I remind you that strong women like you cannot be intimidated,” She said looking intently into my eyes. “You are someone who isn’t afraid to share your opinions and speak your truth, who listens to other peoples’ problems but doesn’t allow their problems or yours to bring you down.

You have integrity, you are kind, generous and compassionate, you have a willingness to be vulnerable but at the same time you are authentic. No matter what, you are true to yourself. These are some of the several reasons we are still friends till date. You know I do not suffer fools gladly,” Jasmine finished with a smile. “Wow, thanks Jaz,” I said laughing grateful for her support.

If her aim was to encourage and give me courage she succeeded a hundred and 10 per cent. I felt chuffed after those soul stirring words; it didn’t matter if Jasmine said all those sweet words to bring me out of ‘hiding’. “I meant every word,” Jasmine said with a lop side smile. We left the lounge shortly after that and ran into Sotonye. She gave me a steely gaze and I stared her down, who the hell did she think she was? “Atta girl!” Jasmine said proudly. “One down, two to go,” she said with panache.

I walked straight to Rick’s Grandmother and politely asked to be excused for the rest of the night as I had a headache. As if in response to the lie a punishing headache surfaced and my temples ached. I tried to get the girls to stay but they all insisted on leaving. It felt a bit awkward but what the heck, they were grown ass women and if they chose to leave that was their decision.

I wasn’t going to give it a second thought. “And where do you think you are going Cara?” Rick whispered softly in my ears but loud enough for the others to hear. Where on earth did he surface from? He moved stealthily for a man of his size. “Tobs isn’t feeling too well,” Jasmine said worriedly watching my face and realising I wasn’t making it up.

“Really? How convenient,” he said with a crooked smile that didn’t quite reach his eyes. “Antonio, take Miss Tobs up to the guest room in the East wing (that sounded suspiciously specific) and give her some aspirin with a warm glass of milk,” Rick said to one of the servants. “I will be up shortly to tuck her in for the night,” he said seductively. “Ladies I insist you be my guests tonight at least it will give you all a chance to keep an eye on me so I do not have my wicked way with Tobs,” he said with a wink and a twinkle in his eyes