When sourcing agro-inputs, a farmer can opt for a preferred supplier, which will necessitate building a meaningful, well established relationship with the single supplier. There are some benefits derivable from this option, which include having to manage one relationship, making one call when ordering and having only one van making deliveries, which saves time.

Also, in the unlikely event that there is a short supply of a single product, a preferred supplier with a closer re- lationship may be more inclined to help you access the product.

However, on the downside, relying solely on a preferred supplier will make it difficult to meaningfully bench- mark prices and you might not be too sure that your supplier is al- ways giving you the best deal. Working with a single supplier also makes the farmer heavily reliant on that supplier in the event of a product shortage and you’re restricted to the limited product set they supply.

There is also the competitive purchasing mode of sourcing inputs. Here, multiple suppliers are approached for quotes and prices are compared. Shopping around enables you to check out prices avail- able in the market, giving you the confidence that you are getting the best deal for your business at any given time. This also allows for tracking and respond- ing to input price fluctuations, ensuring you’re purchasing at the right time.