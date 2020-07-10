Okey Sampson, Aba

Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Chief Chinedum Orji has told those in the state attacking him for visiting former governor and Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu that he owed them no apology as they were nowhere to be found when the fight for Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu to be governor was spearheaded.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Jude Ndukwe, said the Speaker has decided that since those attacking him were not wise enough to sincerely engage him with a view to finding out what actually transpired at the visit but have chosen to become needlessly belligerent, he did not owe anyone of them any explanation whatsoever, except to the Executive Governor, Dr. Ikpeazu, and his Colleagues in the House.

The statement read: “Following the needless uproar generated by self seeking and self appointed political lackeys in Abia State over the recent visit of the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the Speaker does not and will not, in his usual calm mien, respond to the ranting of political jobbers known to be working for their bosses with vaulting ambitions.

“He will not be part of any ploy to irritate him into joining issues with such lackeys to heat up our otherwise peaceful polity as they were nowhere to be found when the fight for Dr Okezie Ikpeazu to be governor was spearheaded.

“Since they are not wise enough to sincerely engage Mr Speaker with a view to finding out what actually transpired at the visit but have chosen to become needlessly belligerent, Mr Speaker does not owe anyone of them any explanation whatsoever, except to the Executive Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, and his colleagues in the House. He will therefore keep ignoring the rants of these political jobbers”, the release stated.