Billy Graham Abel Yola

Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has arrived Washington DC on a visit to the United States.

The PDP presidential candidate arrived at 20.20 hours (14.20 hours Washington DC time).

This was made known in a press release made available to newsmen, by the media adviser to the PDP presidential candidate, Paul Ibe, on Thursday.

The statement said that Atiku Abubakar had earlier on Wednesday, met the business community in Lagos at an interactive session to unveil his plans to get Nigeria working again before leaving the country on Thursday morning, accompanied by the Director General of PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation and Senate President, Bukola Saraki, for the United States.

“Atiku Abubakar will in the course of his trip, hold meeting with the US-government officials, the business community and the Nigerian community.

“He returns to the country on Saturday,” the statement said.