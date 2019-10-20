Samuel Bello, Abuja

Vice Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Industry, Hon. Goroki Gideon, has charged graduates and youths to be employers of labour, saying that White Collar jobs are scarce.

Gideon disclosed this at the weekend during the Nigerian-China Business Exchange Platform held in Abuja.

He said the era of White Collar jobs are gone, adding that graduates and youths need to be their own bosses by creating their own small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs).

He said in China and India, SMEs contributes over 40 percent of revenue to the GDP, adding that it has been responsible for the success of SMEs as the major driver of employment, income and prosperity.

According to him, “The success of SME in China has positively affected macro-economic planning and development to such an extent that China’s export-import bank today provides funding for many capital/infrastructural projects around the world, especially in Africa, South East Asia and Latin America.”

Earlier, the Executive Director, Center for Entrepreneurial Exchange Development (CEED), Mrs Uchechukwu Chisom, said the vision of the centre for Nigeria is to tap into the creativity of Nigerians as they have the potential to uplift humanity.

“Nigeria-China Business Exchange Platform is an avenue for Nigeria business community to be enlightened on ease of doing business with Chinese counterpart and high-level discussions on economic and investment cooperation, business to business interaction and harnessing of ideas for the development of Nigeria,” she said.

Chisom added that with technology, the centre is “constantly inventing and reinventing new tools, techniques, and technologies.”