Chibike Steven Igbokwe is digging in for the long haul with the release of his new single “PRAY FOR ME”. Better known by his stage name White Lion, he is a Nigerian born, South African based afro hiphop artist. He was born to Nnewi, Anambra State, parents on 18th April 1995 in Lagos state, Nigeria.

He musical career began officially in 2012, although he didn’t release anything professionally till 2018. He began his 2019 with the release of his singles “Drip Up” in July, and “Open and Close” in Oct.

Presently signed to his White Lion Empire, he only started gaining popularity with the release of his 2020 single “PRAY FOR ME” in July. A mid-tempo inspirational song made during the novel corona virus covid 19 pandemic lockdown to inspire his fans and listeners as they stayed home safe.

His sound and style is influenced by the likes of Duncan Mighty, Wizkid, Burna boy and Wande Coal. He hopes to collaborate or feature some or all of them one day.

He is already putting finishing touches to his first studio album which he plans to drop as soon as mixing and mastering is done. He says he is not ready to give up or slow down in his chosen career path, music.