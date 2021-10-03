By Tosin Ajirire and Rita Okoye

The battle for a grand prize of N90 million in the Big Brother Naija season 6 reality TV show came to an end yesterday with White Money emerging the winner.

The show kicked off on Saturday July 24 with 12 male contestants while 12 female joinied the following day. They were Boma, Saga, Pere, Yousef, White Money, Niyi, Jay Paul, Yerins, Emmanuel, Samie, Cross, Kayvee and Michael.

Others included Mini, Angel, Maria, Liquorose, Beatrice, Peace, Princess, Tega, Sarskay, Jackie B, Arin, JMK and Queen.

Themed: “Shine Ya Eye” and sponsored by Abeg in association with Patricia, the 10-week long show followed the lives of the housemates as they interacted and competed with each other to win N90 million worth of prizes, the biggest in reality TV show in Africa.

BBNaija aired from 7pm on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 with a simulcast on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family. And for the first time ever, fans of the reality show in the United Kingdom had access to it via African online streaming service, Showmax.

According to Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, “With each season of BBNaija, we task ourselves on delivering great content that will take the excitement a notch higher and meet the entertainment needs of our customers. For this sixth season, we pulled all the stops to give our customers a show like never seen before from Nigeria with end-to-end production best practices under global health and safety standards.”

This season, however, there was no SMS voting. All voting was done on the Big Brother Naija website and mobile site as well as on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

