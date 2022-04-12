By Omodele Adigun

In contribution to the economy and improving the lot of youths, the Whitefield Foundation, Coca-Cola Foundation, and Sterling One Foundation, alongside other partners, have trained and empowered over 60,000 youths and women across the country, with over 20,000 youths in Kano alone, to aid wealth creation and contribute positively to the economy.

The executing partner, Whitefield Foundation, also disbursed over N30 million in financial grants to the top 1,000 beneficiaries from every state in Nigeria through Sterling Bank.

The project was a three-month skill acquisition program across Nigeria using a hybrid approach of a digital and physical mode of delivery to penetrate the hinterland despite the spate of insecurity in the country.

The physical training sessions in Kano state were held in five different centres with participants drawn from all the 44 local governments, while the digital was delivered through collaboration with the Kano State Ministry of Youth and Sports. In total, 20,567 residents of Kano State benefited from the skills acquisition programme.

To ensure the self-reliance of the beneficiaries, the Whitefield Foundation partnered with Coca-Cola Foundation, Sterling One Foundation, and other parties under the EQUIP program to empower 60,000 youths and women across Nigeria with employability, entrepreneurship, vocational, and financial literacy skills.

The EQUIP 60,000 project is an innovative hybrid approach to empowerment to address the unemployment gap. The programme focuses on helping to achieve five of the SDG Goals, including Zero Hunger, No Poverty, Gender Equality, Decent Work, Economic Growth, and Partnerships to achieve the Goals.

The strategic partnership was also supported by Sterling Bank, the official banking partner of the project, Kano State Ministry for Youths and Sports, MSME Africa, and the Capstone.

In his remarks, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Kabiru Ado Lakwaya, commended the Whitefield Foundation and Coca-Cola Foundation interventions in successfully training thousands of youths, remarking that the programme will go a long way in curtailing the vices of unemployment in the state.