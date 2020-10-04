Acne is a common skin condition that may be associated with spots on the face and diminished self-esteem. Although it can affect anyone, it occurs very commonly following pubertal changes in young people. Although forcefully accepted as a phase of puberty, acne has never enjoyed warm welcome on anyone’s skin, especially the face. Often, skin care products are launched in their numbers to treat acne. These products are a source of income to many people and to others they constitute the major part of necessary expenditure. The major selling point of many skin care products in recent times is the ability of the product to provide a clear unblemished skin in the shortest possible time amongst its users. However, it is safe to use only treatment modalities that are suitable for you to avoid further complications.

Acne is a skin condition which occurs when hair follicles are clogged with dead skin cells and oil. It is commonly characterised by blackheads, whiteheads and possible scarring among other manifestation. It is usually seen on the face, forehead, chest, upper back and shoulders because these areas contain lots of sebaceous glands. Sebaceous glands help lubricate the hair and skin through their secretions (sebum) to prevent excessive drying. There could be excessive production of sebum which may form a plug when combined with dead cells of the skin. Though all sexes can be affected, certain physiological or pathological conditions in women may increase the occurrence of the condition such as the monthly menstrual cycle, pregnancy, polycystic ovary syndrome among others. It occurs commonly in adolescence and the rate may decrease with increasing age.

Like many medical conditions, the cause of acne is not known. However, there are some risk factors associated with its development factors which include:-

Familial predisposition: – Acne can run in families thus increasing the risks in individuals and members of that family.

Physiological or pathological conditions: – Hormonal changes that occur during the menstrual cycles and puberty may lead to acne. This is because hormones (For example, androgens) favour the production of sebum. Individuals with medical conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome, congenital adrenal hyperplasia amongst others may have increased chances of developing acne.

Infections: – The bacteria -Cutibacterium acnes has been associated acne.

Habits and lifestyle like frequent touching of the face, applying excessive make-up or allowing hair to touch the face regularly or smoking could increase a person’s risk of developing acne.

Stress:-This may be the underlying factor causing acne in many as it can affect nutrition and other aspects of the person’s life

Not only is the presence of acne not pleasant to many, it sometimes leaves scars which are equally not desired. Hence there is need to know some tips on how to prevent it. Some preventive measures that can be applied include:

• Keep the skin clean: – Doing this removes impurities, dead skin cells and extra oil from your skin’s surface. Excessive washing of the face in a day (usually more than twice a day) may make the skin dry.

• Keep the skin moisturised: – Washing the skin with soap and using some harsh skin care products makes the skin dry, so it is recommended that appropriate moisturisers suited to the individual’s skin type be applied.

• Avoid excessive make-up application: – Applying excess makeup on the skin( especially on bad skin) to cover spots or pimples may worsen the condition as doing so will further clog pores and lead to formation of more skin lesions. Also, removing make-up from the skin before going to bed can help prevent acne.

• Keep hands and excessive oils off the face: – Often, hair products contain oil which when applied on the hair settles on the face with time which can clog pores and lead to acne. Also, constant touching of the face consciously (to take out acne) or unconsciously( as a habit ) is highly discouraged as this can introduce bacteria on the face, cause more acne, dark spots and scarring which could affect the person’s self- esteem and quality of life. Constantly trying to squeeze pimples on areas affected can worsen the condition and leave dark scars on those areas.

• Avoid excessive exposure to sun rays: -Ultraviolet rays from the sun can cause inflammation and skin discoloration. Individuals should limit the time in the sun especially when the sun is hottest. Protective clothing can be worn and sunscreen can be applied over skin before exposure.

• Healthy nutrition: – Certain foods like fruits and vegetables help maintain clear skin while diet high in sugar, fat may cause acne.

• Regular exercise, effective stress management techniques, adequate sleep and relaxation all help to improve overall wellbeing of an individual and also promote healthy skin. Healthy lifestyle also encourages people affected to stay positive and follow treatment plan for effective results.

There are various modalities of treating acne ranging from home remedies, over-the-counter medications, prescription drugs and some procedures depending on severity. Many skin care products do not require prescription except in severe cases. However, it is recommended that professional advice be sought before commencing any treatment for effective results and patient safety. Dermatological (specialist) advice should be sought when symptoms persists or in severe/complicated cases.

Management of acne may require a multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary approach for the overall wellbeing of the individual affected. For instance, psychological counselling may be required for those with severe forms of the condition to avoid depression or other mental health issues.