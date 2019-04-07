Fred Ezeh, Abuja

World Health Organisation (WHO) has renewed call for increased access to quality and affordable health care service delivery to people in some developing countries of the world.

WHO in a statement released in Abuja on Saturday to commemorate the 2019 World Health Day disclosed that the organisation was working assiduously with all relevant stakeholders to get one billion more people to benefit from quality health services and financial protection by 2023.

Its Regional Director, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, who signed the statement, maintained that progress towards health-related and broader development would continue to elude the world until access to essential quality care and protection from financial hardship is provided.

Moeti said WHO was uncomfortable with the recurrence of major public health challenges in many African countries in spite of local and international interventions. According to her, over 100 health emergencies broke out in 2018 and that buttressed the point that there would be no health security in the world without UHC.

She assured that WHO would not relent in accelerating support to countries to re-align their healthcare service system and consider other strategic shifts to achieve UHC.