Enyeribe Ejiogu

World Health Organisation has appointed the former Registrar and Chief Executive of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, Prof Anthony Emeribe, as Lead Consultant to facilitate the development of the Nigeria Essential Diagnostics List (NEDL), which is part of efforts to entrench global best practices in the Nigerian health sector. The global health organization also appointed Nonye Umahi as consultant to work on the same project.

Emeribe, who is a Professor of Heamatology, will lead the team in the study aimed at determining the barriers to accessing diagnostic test services across Nigeria in collaboration with and for the Federal Ministry of health, Abuja.

The purpose of the NEDL, Sunday Sun learnt, is to aide health planning, budgeting, procurement, utilization and ease of access to quality diagnostic testing across the nation geared towards achieving the goals of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) initiative.

The scope of the NEDL for various priority diseases, Emeribe explained, would include in-vitro test purpose, test format/platform, specimens required with link to the National Medical Laboratory Policy, National Medical Laboratory Strategic Plan and National Essential Medicines List. “The realization of the NEDL will be in consultation with stakeholders across public and private institutions including all tiers of health facilities, industry and various key professional societies,” Emeribe said.

During his tenure as the chief executive of the Nigeria Medical Laboratory Science Council, Emeribe effected fundamental structural and operational changes that won the agency global accolades and respect among its counterparts in Africa and beyond.