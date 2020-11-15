From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called ror more awareness among people on the prevention of malaria in the country.

Country Representative of the organisation, in Nigeria, Dr Walter Malumba gave the call at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri,Borno State capital, during a flag off of fourth Chemo-prevention campaign.

Malumba said malaria cases in Nigeria were between 29 to 25 percent, noting that the figure was still far from 5 percent which is considered the eradication level.

“WHO is more than ever committed to reducing the I beaeest minimun the cases of Malaria in the country,” Malumbs promised. He said the chemo-prevention campaign was part of the organisation’s comprehensive interventions to prevent malaria from killing children below the ages of five.

He said the first, second and third round of the campaign witnessed some hitches due to Coronavirus pandemic and other logistic problems. He however said the WHO has covered over 2.1 million children and we have exceeded 80 especially the IDPs.

Borno State Commissioner for Health, Dr Salihu Kwayabura said malaria remains one of the greatest burden of government especially with children below the age of 5.

He commended WHO for its collaboration with Borno State government on the prevention of malaria and other health emergencies.

Malaria, according medical experts is a serious disease that causes chills and fever, and that is passed from one person to another through the bite mosquitoes.