Fred Ezeh, Abuja

World Health Organization (WHO) has certified Nigeria a polio free country, after three consecutive years of non record of outbreak.

The process of certification which commenced few months ago culminated in the complete documentation on Thursday by the officials of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) and was accepted by the World Health Organization team.

WHO Nigeria Country office, in a tweet, on Thursday, said, “Today, Nigeria’s complete documentation for wild polio virus free status was accepted by the Africa Regional Certification Commission for polio eradication (ARCC).

“It is a historic day for Nigeria, Africa and the Global Polio Programme!”.

Daily Sun gathered that a date will soon be announced for the official hand over of the certificate to the Federal Government.

More details later…