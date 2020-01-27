The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief, Tedros Ghebreyesus, on Monday arrived in Beijing for talks on the coronavirus outbreak, the WHO office in the Chinese capital confirmed.

Ghebreyesus is scheduled to meet representatives of government agencies and other experts who are involved in the crisis management efforts.

The UN health agency did not say whether Ghebreyesus is planning to travel to the centre of the outbreak in the city of Wuhan.

In 2019, WHO Director-General visited Ebola infection areas in Congo several times. (dpa/NAN)