This is not a religious discourse; so, please leave out all Bible, Qur’an and sundry ad hoc quotations. This is something based on commonsense; something we should reason out without seeking extraneous help -whatever that means. This is something we should take out time and ruminate on.

This is something -an understanding, really- that can cure all the electoral combustibility and fatality, which you would agree have remained the twin most worrisome perennial satanic hallmarks of our democracy.

From my reading of how aspirants and their supporters operate everywhere, it seems only a tiny minority of political players really know that every leader is imposed, not elected. An alarming majority of our people don’t understand that a higher force picks, anoints and installs every leader, singlehanded. He consults no one. He simply puts love of the chosen (wo)man in the hearts of human beings, and pronto, we start running around all over the place sheepishly, campaigning for this person whom we may never have known or loved!

Think about that. The 2019 man or woman you root for, when did you know him/her? I can bet that it only happened recently or a year ago. In most cases, you can’t point to one thing this new idol of yours had ever done for you or your family member.

Yet, since (s)he stepped forward for the election, you have not allowed us to drink water; as we say in my village. Don’t blame yourself, and don’t be ashamed. It is human nature to run with the vision that nature writes down on the wall of the mind. And, it is nature’s prerogative to write down who or what suits his whims and caprices.

This theory of mine also explains away some of those vexed questions you have never been able to ask aloud. Why do people with horrible intentions succeed to public office? Why do people who cheat(ed) at the poll succeed in staying throughout their tenure? Why do supporters crosstitute from known to unknown, and in many cases back to known?

Why do friends or protégés suddenly dump their longtime benefactor who is seeking office for another standard bearer they barely know or they may never have benefited from? Why are too many supporters standing here in the day, and there at night or sitting here but eyeing there or wanting both worlds? Why is reconciliation so easy to strike between politicians during an electoral build up? And, why do so-called big men (and well, big women) talk and act like small children every election season?

The answers to all these and allied questions is one: all the electoral aces are in no human hand. God remote-controls the process, 100%. He has His reasons for doing all that He does. And, even the devil knows that those reasons are eternally-indisputably cogent!

For example, He could allow a particular leader for pedagogic purposes. Don’t mind my grandiloquence; sometimes, until I drop one big word, it would be doing me as if I haven’t written anything. Please indulge me. But, seriously, God allows some leader just to teach a people a lesson or two.

Yes, just so the people can learn. For instance, in my home State, during the governorship heyday of Sen. Godswill Akpabio, love him or hate him, Akwa Ibom learned how to apply political power. Ditto, the current experience in my home country: are there Nigerians alive who can say that God (it can never be Satan) has not used President Muhammadu Buhari to teach us how best to deploy the presidency? Now, what really is my point and why am I saying these?

Let me seek your indulgence to answer that poser presently, that is in the succeeding or concluding paragraphs. Meanwhile, let’s dwell a little more on what this devil’s advocate considers specific popular gains from the Akpabio and Buhari Years. Would the intimidating aggregates of Akwa Ibom voters across gender, age, ethnicity, etc. have rallied round Gov. Udom Emmanuel and Deputy Gov. Moses Ekpo, MFR vis-à-vis their reelection mission, as currently happens, if we gleaned nothing fundamentally-didactic from Akpabio then and now? And, how else would the main opposition party have generated the momentous bounce it enjoys just four years after being shoved aside; if Buhari hadn’t provided us with reasons to regret?

As the 2019 ballot beckons, we the people need to change our style and strategy. We should rest assured that not one president nor governor nor legislator who had not been sanctioned or in fact imposed by God shall take office. Not one. Never!

Therefore, rather than go about it the way you and I do, childishly pointing the finger at opponents, unfeelingly calling them names, and publicly swearing, cursing, plotting evil or death (or both) to those who are not in our camp, the time to retrace and refuel for relaunch is now. The smart thing to do (today is not too late) is to seek God’s say-so: we the people shall only affirm on 16th February and 2nd March, willy nilly. God bless Nigeria!

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo: A prayer of thanksgiving

Father, You are our only God. Jehovah, You are so sweet. Lord, thank You for saving our No. 2 Citizen and all the people with him when that helicopter went down.

Alpha and Omega, forgive Nigeria our trespasses and silliness. King of kings, teach Nigeria the truth to know and to ensure. Ocean Divider, keep Nigeria from any more Red Sea experience and fear.

Waymaker, give Nigeria the best leaders and future. Miracle Worker, shame our shamers and distract our detractors. Promise Keeper, be Nigeria’s Light in this utter global darkness and guide us now through this wilderness into the Land You Promised!

In Jesus Mighty Name, we pray! Amen! And, amen!