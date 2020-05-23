There is no gainsaying that Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and his gorgeous young wife, Olori Naomi Silekunola is an item. They are Alpha celebrities and ready-made staple for gossip platforms —online and mainstream. Since news of Olori Naomi’s marriage to the revered young Ooni broke, her social media following has exploded with many trying to find out more about the new lifestyle of the hitherto young popular female evangelist with an interdenominational prophetic ministry, En-heralds, based in Akure.

Truly, the Olori milked the followership for her role as the Yeyeluwa Oodua and angelic queen of the Ooni to the extent that some are beginning to raise eyebrows calling for the royalties to stay off social media as they think it weakens the respect for the crown. Thus, it’s not unexpected when two years into the royal union the same social media was filled with the unfounded love-turned-sour tales about the royal couple. The naysayers had alleged that the beautiful union between the Ooni and Olori Naomi had crashed, hence the continuous absence of the queen from the Ile-Ife palace, and by extension social media space.

However, the Queen had to race to her Instagram page to send a message to those rumour-mongers that her marriage is intact. “Ours is a love no earthly force is strong enough to break. We are very fine and healthy,” she said in a post on Monday. According to her, she would have loved to maintain silence, but due to concerns being expressed by well-meaning individuals, she has to speak the “gospel truth” about her busy schedule with her evangelical ministry which has forced her to be in and out of the palace doing God’s bidding. Olori Naomi also claimed she was compelled to stay off the social media space because of the ongoing pandemic.

Spotlight learnt that some are excited that the Olori is finally seeing the other side of social media and hope it will truly make her break from the new normal and transform into a solemnity as the royal couple consummate their marriage soonest. Oba Ogunwusi’s marriage to Olori Naomi, a prophetess was his third. In 2008, the monarch married Adebukola Bombata, from whom he separated in 2016.

Then Ooni married socialite Zaynab Otiti Obanor in a spectacular and fairytale nuptial in Benin, a marriage that barely lasted a year as both separated in 2017. But a day after the first class monarch celebrated his 44th birthday, he once again got married to the 26-year-old Naomi at a private wedding ceremony held at her family home in Akure, Ondo State in October 2018. It will also be recalled that the monarch’s only child, 26-year-old Adeola Aanuoluwapo Ogunwusi came from a relationship with a certain Ms. Omolara Olatubosun in Ibadan. They are co-parents.