There was a massive hoopla on the social media last weekend trailing the viral video of a helicopter seen landing along Lagos-Benin expressway to pick a mystery passenger in a bid to escape the gridlock that spanned over two hours on that route. While the aviation regulatory authorities –Nigerian Civil Authority Authority, NCAA and Nigeria Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, in charge of flight navigation in the country—are still investigating to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the alleged unscheduled diversion of the chopper AW139 said to be owned by Tropical Arctic Logistics Ltd., with registration number 5N – BVQ, news filtered out that luxury goods mogul, Prince Julian Osamede Osula is the mystery billionaire behind the class act. However, while many were not surprised as they believed 53-year-old Osula is wealthy enough to afford such luxury, the Edo State-born owner of Julian’s Luxury has immediately cried out saying “it wasn’t me”. Since the viral video emerged online, there have been mixed tales around it with some insinuating that the chopper probably flew in to pick a billionaire’s mistress stuck on the expressway.

“There is no single truth in that story and I don’t know why these people would do this. All I did was upload the video when I saw it like every other person did and being a luxury entrepreneur, I captioned my upload thus, “Real luxury lifestyle…The power of money…Picking up a VIP who is stuck in traffic on the Lagos-Benin expressway,” said Osula. Whether or not he is the one is immaterial as Osula lives big. He is a VIP dealer on luxurious jewellery, garments, and other custom-made accessories. His story is absolutely inspirational to many. He is the unrivalled king of Nigerian luxury, meeting the needs of the high and mighty in society and driving innovation in his business. His Instagram page, sitting pretty at almost 60,000 followers says all you need to know about him: ‘purveyor of fine luxury’. Osula has managed to use the power of social media to capture the attention of people, young and old with eye-catching images of luxury watches and cars. And he has made a lot of transactions through that. He’s not only that.

The gentleman is also into printing and supplies of gift items. He serviced clients such as Elf Petroleum, Texaco, INEC, Access Bank and the Nigerian Presidency to mention but a few. At a time, he once got a contract to supply warships spare parts to the Nigerian Navy. Thus, Osula, who is married to Oghogho, the Managing Director of Coronation Trustees, a subsidiary of Coronation Bank, wouldn’t want his name associated with any form of bad behavior or whatever.