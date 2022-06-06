The word “who” is usually deployed to provide information about an individual, but there are some people whose reputation precedes them.

One of such fellows is Adedoyin Ayomide Samuel, popularly known as AyRubber; a man of many enviable sides.

AyRubber is first a philanthropist and every other thing in-between, like being described as a broadcaster, on-air personality, voiceover artist and talent manager.

It has been emphasized that giving is not by the amount of what we have, but the size of our heart.

With his several acts of charity, the media persona has demonstrated that he reserves a special place in his heart for the less privileged and homeless children, living and giving generously.

AyRubber has made several outreaches to orphanages and motherless babies homes in Lagos State, to make them have a sense of belonging, give motivational talks to the inmates and show compassion by donating food items and other household needs.

Adedoyin Samuel is a different breed of the social strata he belongs. Celebrities, though not just those in Nigeria, are given to flaunt flamboyant lifestyles and boast of huge followership on the social media.

But this highly gifted media personality supports the course to sustain humanity, using his public image to constantly remind others to be magnanimous to the plights of destitute in a society people want to have all to themselves.

AyRubber, who is a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), in his usual manner, visited St Monica’s Orphanage of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos located in Iju Ishaga area, to extend a hand of love for the sustenance of services to those who have been rejected by the society.

“So, I heard this from VJ Adams, make your passion your profession”, he said.

“My drive had always being to make sure I helped someone from point 0 to 100″, added AyRubber.

Great things happen to those who seek for the good of others. Speaking recently on his career, he boldly declared himself as one of the best voices on radio in the country.

“I am a Nigerian media personality, social media influencer, and one of the talented On-Air Personality (AOP) Nigeria can boast of today.

“I tend to pay attention, watch a lot of movies to be able to do public speaking on TV or radio perfectly, and I put in all the work. I must confess, it was a tough one because when I was grooming myself back then, I remembered when I walked along the streets”, added AyRubber.

