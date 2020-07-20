Who exactly is man’s main or number one enemy? To best answer that poser, you need first to check the other occupants of the earth and, if given to religion or such other spiritual things, extraterrestrial bases. Starting with the earth, surely the lower animals that we have total control over cannot be our enemies let alone be that powerful to occupy pole position. Ditto the waters, the land, the sand, name them.

Elsewhere, could it be God? How could the One, who loved us enough to create us when we didn’t know Him nor that we could even be created, be an enemy not to talk of being the main? So, could it be Satan? In pandering to that natural, characteristic, lazy scapegoatism, are we saying that the bad one and his agents are so powerful to turn us against us?

Whatever final answer you arrive at vis-a-vis the foregoing battery, there can be no denying that man is man’s main or number one enemy. In fact, when you look at the matter dispassionately, you would see that man is man’s only enemy. Ad hoc proofs abound all over the place. Let’s start with something as basic, free and easy as love.

Just why does man find it mostly impossible to love man? Some human beings love their animals (dog, cat, bird, fish, snake, cattle, horse, etc.) more than they do human beings. Is that also the work of the devil? The shameful untold lack of love among humanity is the fundamental cause of a difficult world.

Man does not manufacture, sell and use bombs against lower animals or extraterrestrial enemies (if any). He does all of the above and more against self. Man may jolly well be the greatest fool alive. I mean, what else do you call a person who seeks conquest by self-extermination!

Note that I have deliberately kept away from using the word, hate. I so hate that word, and the way man loves it, that I cannot bring myself to say or write it. Not so though, its thousand and one derivatives. For instance, why on earth is man so incredibly jealous, so damn envious?

Imagine being desperate to the point of senseless godlessness. Consider such words as overcome, overpower, overtake, overthrow, etc. which most of us only see as vice tools to deploy in the perennial cold competition in which the human race has been trapped. How are we unable to desist from our sickening, insatiable appetite for another’s place or possession even when its spasmodic pyrrhic victories have only left us with chronic migraine, high blood pressure and shame? Will the world not be a better place if mankind eschewed jealousy?

What about our inhuman fair-weatherliness? Human beings are here today and not only over there tomorrow but they turn against ‘here’ in a way that leaves God wondering why He created man. Even in something as empty as sport, we malign and sometimes kill players who fall short but go back shamelessly to screaming the praise of the same person when (s)he performs super. By the way, while we are at that, permit an aside -please forgive me, Arsenal haters and deserters- take a bow, David Luiz!

I hope that David Luiz head butt hits home exactly as intended. Moving forward, when we say that the dog is man’s best friend, we should know that means man is not man’s best friend. That’s profound. An animal (not another human being) is a human being’s best friend.

While the dog protects the owner even with its own life, man would side with the enemy by pointing out own friend’s Achilles heel. Man would jubilate when something untoward happens to own sibling, friend or colleague. Man always wants the other to fall or fail, or both. Man never hesitates, publicly or privately, to mock or gloat per opportunity.

Could it be that man is intrinsically sick or insane or stupid, or wicked, or all? Dividing humankind into units of colour, religion and sundry segregationist demographics, as we do and have clearly seen all these millennia, has kept us from harnessing our optimum potentiality. Man cannot not love man. Mankind cannot not unite.

Surely, that is not such a tall order. No matter how we were or are wired, humanity should understand that the world is in our hands. It is up to us to turn it wherever, however and whenever. A combination of love and empathy and sympathy and patience and understanding (encapsulated in altruism) is what man needs not only to recover the monumental loss hitherto to foolishness, greed, hate, jealousy and selfishness but also to ensure sweet unanimous progress henceforth!

God bless Nigeria!

NDDC: Why always you?

It has always been difficult to be a Niger Deltan. Nigeria made it so. Or so we the people who hail from the oil-rich region thought.

Suddenly, if what we now know is anything to go by, it is almost painful to be a south-southerner. We not only allowed our ethnic call to duty to be corrupted to the extent of infighting and slaps but ranted like schoolboys and schoolgirls when the public inquired. Minister Godswill Akpabio and former Managing Director Joy Nunieh ought to display some class, some caution, some tact.

Thankfully, it is not too late. Governors of the region, who have displayed tremendous leadership, by that masterstroke statement the other day, should do more. If they don’t make this a family affair and resolve it quickly and totally, Nigeria, which is always on the prowl looking how to devour us, might take advantage, God forbid!

Arsenal are EPL alternate champions 2020

When you beat Champions (Liverpool) and outgoing Champions (Manchester City) who are in second place, no one should deny you the title of alternate champions. Especially when you achieve such fantastic feats within 72 hours and against all odds. It doesn’t and shouldn’t matter if you are not among the top four!

Arteta should immediately begin work for next season. He should offload all of those we don’t need and attract quality to fortify all departments of the team. No stories, Arsenal need to hire top-class strikers and midfielders and defenders.