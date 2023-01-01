One of the languages spoken across boundaries is music. As seen often times, people do not understand the lyrics, as the flow and sound communicate the more.

Music continues to be the most veritable tool Africans use to express themselves. For the very unattractive image that countries in the continent have in the eye of the eyes of the world, they have provided a different window through which the ‘dark continent’ is perceived.

Austria-based Ghanaian rap artiste, Agyei Roland, better known as TBKOfficixl, has been guilty of making music lovers across the world wriggle to the tune of his music for years, though he does his lyrics in German Deutsch, which is spoken in the country of his residence. Nevertheless, he enjoys a solid fanbase in the European country and around the world.

TBKofficixl has a number of singles that are his fans’ favourites and raking in the figures on Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music and Deezer. The talented TBKOfficixl can also be listened to or his songs downloaded in unlimited fashion in Hi-Res quality on Qobuz on subscription basis from £10.83/month.

Agyei Roland announced himself to the world In 2017, when he released a 13-track album titled ‘Polymorphose’ and featured Crest in seven of the songs. Strong Parental Advisory are placed on his tracks, as they cannot be consumed by children because of the explicit contents, which he uses to convey his thoughts and messages. In 2020, he further won many hearts with the release of ‘Bad Man’.

On Spotify, TBKofficixl attracts at least 5,000 listeners on a monthly basis.

The singles by TBKOfficixl are: Jordan Emblem and Fick Die Neider, with the latter translated in English language as ‘Fuck The Envious’. TBKOfficixl released both tracks in June 2022. He subsequently dropped the video for ‘Fuck The Envious’, a strongly-worded single, which was higly anticipated by his fanatical fans and it became a hit.

Other singles released by TBKofficixl in 2022 include: Cest La Vie featuring Bryann and Bomboclaat, in which he featured Sosa Kriminell. TBKOfficixl has built his profile to the level that other international artistes queue to have a collaboration with him.

Though he does his thing in a language not commonly spoken in the world, it is strategic for the rapper bacuse of his fans in Austria, who have come to embrace and love his music before the rest of the world did. The ability of the rapper to also speak the German Deutsch made it easy for him to warm his way into their hearts.

Unarguably, TBKofficixl is one of the fastest growing Hip Hop/rap artiste in the world, despite being popular for not doing his lyrics in any of the world’s three most popular languages. The African spits some of the best lines in hardcore rap-music.