Trillbjm born Benjamin Oyemonlan is a Nigerian software engineer and entrepreneur. He’s a proven Blockchain and FinTech solution architect that’s seasoned in strong and effective engineering skills.

Trillbjm who has spent most part of his time in fostering and sustaining professional and productive business relationships across a variety of industries is unarguably one of the brightest brains to roam the African continent in this 21st century.

Born in Lagos, Trillbjm had a good educational foundation as you can easily tell from his dealings. He’s a pupil of Mothercare Elementary School in Lagos. Then completed his secondary education at CMS Grammar School, Bariga, where he sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and came out in flying colours.

Trillbjm knew that knowledge is the heart and soul of every being; he sensed quality education as the path that will lead him to the top in technological innovation and he clinged to it. In 2012, he got admission into the University of Lagos and became a degree holder in Computer Science after the completion of the four years course.

Trillbjm from 2018 to 2020, also bagged a degree in Computer Systems Networking and Telecommunications, from the University of Michigan, United States of America, then added a Master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of the People, USA, in a course that involves two years of study. Then from 2021 to 2022, he added “Certification, Building A Startup” from NEXFORD University to his already overwhelming educational background.

Trillbjm started as an IT consultant with Apex Cosy Nig Limited, a company based in Nigeria. From there he moved to become the Software Engineer for Skylar Inc, then in 2017 he joined Microsoft as an Associate Software Developer, in the United States of America.

In 2018, Trillbjm expanded his influence as a top-notch and most-sought-after software engineer by becoming Chief Technology Officer to at least four digital businesses including Patricia (an alternative payment solutions company that facilitates the easy use of cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions.), Gloverapp, Hankdevice, and Rooomxix.

In 2020, Trillbjm who’s widely regarded as a young man of high repute, serial entrepreneur and hardworking and goal-oriented personality with great interest in youth development and empowerment co-founded the “BillerPay Africa” which is a crypto payment platform, and Nigeria Fashionnova, among other enterprises.

The tech guru who is highly celebrated as an accomplished individual in the financial technology sector, has gained huge Followers on the social media platforms. As of April 2022, he has over 21K Followers on Instagram and about 11K active Followers on Facebook who are always ready to tease on his dripboy-swags and his spruce and stylish designers.

For all his impactful and incisive contribution to the industry and changing the narrative about the continent, Trillbjm was honoured in 2021, by ECOWAS with the Nelson Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity, a recognition given to inspiring leaders who are doing extraordinary things in the sub-continent.

The sub-regional body also named him an Ambassador of West Africa Youth Council, which according to the chairperson of the ECOWAS body, His Excellency, Ambassador Williams, was in recognition of his “laudable antecedents of dedication, hard work and diligence in the area of service to humanity and as an advocate and relentless crusader of promoting entrepreneurship for African youths.”