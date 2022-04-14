Victor Beausoleil, better known as Vicsoleil, can be summarily described as a man of vision, unusual personality and a highly intelligent soul.

Vicsoleil is an internationally acclaimed author of 11 impactful books, which have changed the lives of its readers across the world, with people sharing humbling testimonies of impactful transformation.

Renown for writing spirit-lifting books such as ‘Resurrection’, ‘Cultivating Self’, ‘Become The Person You Want To And Need To Be’, among others, the Canadian-born author has helped individuals in extremely difficult situations make positive and deliberate decisions that helped them escape personal debilitating situations.

Legendary American football coach, Vince Lombardi, said: “Leaders are not born, they are made. And they are made just like anything else, through hard work.” Vicsoleil has worked tirelessly to assume the position of a leader spearheading campaign for equal economic rights for black migrants in the country of his birth.

At the young age of 24, he co-founded Redemption Reintegration Services, one of the largest youth-led, youth justice agencies in Canada.

In 2013, Vicsoleil received his first public service appointment by the Premiere of Ontario Kathleen Wynne as a member of the PCYO (Premiere’s Council on Youth Opportunities). He has worked diligently in the broader equity seeking communities across Canada for the past 19 years.

As a lecturer, the father-of four has travelled extensively throughout Canada, United States, United Kingdom and Africa for speaking engagements for community organizations, institutions and philanthropic foundations.

Vicsoleil, who is a Canadian has been a board member of the Atkinson Charitable Foundation, a member of the grant review committee’s of the Laidlaw Foundation, and the Toronto Community Housing Social Investment Fund.

Vicsoleil is currently on the board of directors for the Toronto Community Benefits Network, The Board President of CCEDnet – The Canadian Community Economic Development Network, on the loan review committee for the Fair Finance Fund and on the board of REAC – the Regional Ethno-Advisory Council for Corrections Services Canada.