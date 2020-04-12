The World Health Organisation (WHO) has lauded health workers in Nigeria for the handwork and sacrifice in saving lives and curtailing the spread of COVId-19.

WHO office in Nigeria in its official twitter account @WHONigeria, commended the country’s health workers for the feat of working to ensure than no fewer than 70 patients that tested positive for COVID-19 had been discharged.

“COVID-19 is not a death sentence. Thanks to all the health care workers serving tirelessly to ensure no lives are lost and more people discharged. Physical distancing is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of the COVID19,” the agency said.

It also advised people to refrain from hugging at Easter and adopt nodding as a way of greeting.

“Avoid hugging, limit close contact with others, especially if they are showing flu-like symptoms,” it said.

As at Saturday, April 11, a total of 318 confirmed cases of the pandemic had been recorded in Nigeria, with 10 deaths.

A total of 19 states currently have confirmed cases in Nigeria.