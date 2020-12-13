The Imo State government led by Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma should sweep the entire management and staff of the school, from the Vice Chancellor to the gateman. The state government should be responsible for the recruitment of the staff of the varsity if actually the state has a stake in the so-called joint ownership of the school. Since state funds were sunk in the building of the varsity, the state can only recover its funds by taking charge of the appointment or recruitment of the staff, otherwise the joint ownership is useless to the state if Rochas Okorocha is in charge of everything in the varsity. The state must never hands off its ownership of the varsity, rather it is the private individuals represented by Rochas Okorocha who should hand off from the joint ownership of the school.

There are so many Nigerians who have their privately-owned tertiary institutions, and if Rochas Okorocha wants to own a tertiary institution, he should do so now that he’s no longer a governor and build it with his own funds. The latest defence or statement about the ownership of the university came from Okorocha who claims to own 90 per cent equity share of the university while the state as a whole owns 10 per cent equity investment. What manner of partnership does an individual own 90 per cent while over five million Imolites own 10 per cent? Why didn’t Okorocha build the varsity before he became the governor of Imo State? Is it not greed writ large for him to have used his exalted position as governor to appropriate a dominant chunk of equity share of the so-called partnership? Didn’t he contravene the constitution of Nigerian and the code of conduct by such action? •Maduako writes from Owerri