The World Health Organisation (WHO) has adapted its guidelines for people infected with the coronavirus.

It now recommends that people infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus isolate themselves for 10 days if they have symptoms and for five days if they don’t.

Previously, WHO had recommended 13 days of isolation for infected people with symptoms, and 10 days for those who had no symptoms.

It now also recommends rapid antigen tests for infected people to see if the infection has passed to potentially shorten isolation.

The WHO bases its recommendations on 12 studies with almost 3,000 participants.

These are recommendations only.

Each country can issue its own guidelines. (dpa/NAN)