The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it had recorded more than 100 attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.

The “grim milestone” was crossed on Thursday, the organisation said, adding that 73 people had been killed and 51 others injured.

Out of a total of 103 attacks, 89 have impacted health facilities and 13 have impacted transport, including ambulances, according to the WHO.

“We are outraged that attacks on health care are continuing. Attacks on health care are a violation of international humanitarian law,” said WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

WHO representative in Ukraine, Jarno Habicht, said across the country, 1,000 health facilities were in proximity to conflict areas or in changed areas of control.

“Health workers throughout the country are risking their lives to serve those in need of medical services, and they, and their patients, must never be targeted,” Habicht said. (dpa/NAN)