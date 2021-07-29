The World Health Organisation (WHO), yesterday, said the global number of Coronavirus deaths during the previous week climbed by 21 per cent, warning nations around the world to take steps to stop the spread of the disease.

Out of the 69,000 new deaths, most of which were reported in the Americas and South-East Asia, according to the dataset spanning July 19 to July 25.

So far, more than four million people worldwide were confirmed to have died after being infected, the Geneva-based agency said.

The number of infections reported last week was 3.8 million, up by 8 per cent from the previous week.

Nearly 194 million infections have been reported since the pandemic began in early 2020. (dpa/NAN)

Meanwhile, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged stakeholders in the health sector to collaborate with government in intensifying awareness campaigns to enlighten residents on the need for early diagnosis, treatment and risk factors which expose people to viral Hepatitis.

The governor said this in commemoration of the World Hepatitis Day marked every July 28 by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and its sister agencies.

“As we commemorate the World Hepatitis Day, it is imperative to reaffirm the state government’s resolve to deepen reforms in healthcare sector and collaborate with stakeholders to afford residents the opportunity to access quality healthcare services for early diagnosis and treatment of ailments, including viral Hepatitis.”

