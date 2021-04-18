From Gyang Bere, Jos

World Health Organization (WHO) and Rotary Club of Jos Central has offered medical intervention to indigents persons in Utan community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

About 300 indigents women, children and the aged persons who turned out for the medical outreach expressed gratitude for the intervention which would help in addressing some of health challenges in the area.

President of Rotary Club of Jos Central, Rotn. Samuel Edeh said the choice of Utan community in Jos North Local Government Area was to cushion the burden of health challenges in the area.

He explained that among the free services that would be offered during the medical intervention includes, eye test, free lenses; blood pressure test; malaria test, sugar test and COVID-19 test.

“We desire to reach out to most vulnerable persons in Utan community that cannot afford the basics of medicals in terms of test and light drugs.

“We are doing this in collaboration with World Health Organization to commemorate World Health day. We will be doing free malaria test and free treatment; free COVID-19 test, free eye tests and free lenses would be given to those that need it.”

Rotn. Edeh said the Club is still taking to some of its partners for medical interventions in some vulnerable communities in the state.

Coordinator, World Health Organization, Plateau State, Pharm. Williams Wadzingi said the medical outreach is parts of effort to fulfil the mandate of WHO in ensuring that all communities in the world access health care delivery.

“I want to applaud Rotary Club of Jos Central for organizing the Medical outreach, we have been talking about integration where by all the concern of the community, which WHO stands on in terms of promoting health need and serving the vulnerable.”

He assured the club of more of such collaboration in addressing the health challenges of vulnerable persons in the community.

The Hamlet head of the community, Da. Chuwang Ringyang said the medical intervention would help most of his community members who are groaning home with several health challenges.

Ringyang said the programme will also promote peace and unity among the people as it has brought so.mnay people together who have stayed apart for a long period.

The Chairman of the Project, Chinedu John said efforts is on to move to other communities in Jos North and Jos South with the health intervention programme.

An 72-year-old Mrs. Elizabeth Okoria and Godwin Obuh expressed gratitude that the medical outreach would solve some of theit health hardships and challenges facing the community.