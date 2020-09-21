Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative in Nigeria, Walter Mulombo, said COVID-19 was increasing cases of mental health not only in the country but in different parts of the world.

Mulombo spoke to newsmen in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State during an inspection of the Psychiatric Hospital recently renovated by WHO.

He said aside the daily pressure of survival on many people, the economic impact of the coronavirus, which affected peoples’ livelihood, was pushing up needs for psycho-social and mental supports.

“We’ve seen an increasing trend in people in need of mental and psycho-social supports not only in Maiduguri but also in Nigeria, Africa and across the world. COVID-19 hit badly the life of the people and if people don’t have the means to survive, they easily get mental health issue. It is an evolving problem and it is increasing,” Mulombo said..

He said mental and psycho-social supports were very important to the well-being of the people. He said the COVID-19 has, however, triggered more mental challenge. “We’ve realized that the number of people in need of these supports are increasing a lot due to the negative impact of COVID-19,” he disclosed.

He said WHO realized the need to support states and the Federal Government in Nigeria to address mental and psycho-social issues which is part of the flagship of the international health body.

“We thought it was a good time for WHO to get engaged in rehabilitating and refurbishing the psychiatric hospital in Maiduguri. Our contribution is to make sure these services are available to people here in Maiduguri. We did it on request by the government and with support from European Union.

He said the organisation would also help in training or capacity building of medial personnel and technical staff deploy to the hospital.

Chief Nursing Officer in charge, Audu Zarami, disclosed the hospital was established in 1976 at Budum, once epicentre of Boko Haram violence, in the heart of Maiduguri to provide clinical services on mental issues. It was however deserted in 2013 as the entire area became unsafe, taken over by the insurgents.